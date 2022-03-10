Brown’s Angus sending sale females to new homes

CENTER, N.D. – Since the successful 24th annual production sale at Brown’s Angus Ranch, a new year starts for the family with a new crop of bulls and females on the way, and some great genetics to work with.

“We’re already starting work on the next group of bulls and females, and that’s exciting,” said Justin Brown, who ranches with his wife, Kayla, brother, Kelan, and dad, Paul.

Calving is still in full swing at the ranch.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Justin said they would be going out to sort and bring in the next set of cows that were due to calve.

The Browns still have a couple cows left from February that have not calved yet, but it is still time to bring in the next group of about 100 cows.

“We bring them up close to the barn by the corral, so if we need to run them in the barn to calve, we can,” he said. “It just depends on the weather. If the weather stays nice, we don’t have to run them in every night.”

Mid-February temperatures dipped well below zero, with a few nights around 20 below zero. But late February brought more mild conditions.

“It was nicer yesterday and today (Feb 26), but it was brutally cold for a week. It was down into the negative 20s and we had all these new babies. We ended up having to get four pairs back into the barn,” he said. “When they are only a few days old, and they aren’t nursing enough in the cold, it can lead to some problems.”

But on Feb. 26, all the new calves were out jumping around out in the sun on the straw near their calf shelters – with the temperatures rising into the 30s.