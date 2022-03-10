Brown’s Angus sending sale females to new homes

CENTER, N.D. – Since the successful 24th annual production sale at Brown’s Angus Ranch, a new year starts for the family with a new crop of bulls and females on the way, and some great genetics to work with.
“We’re already starting work on the next group of bulls and females, and that’s exciting,” said Justin Brown, who ranches with his wife, Kayla, brother, Kelan, and dad, Paul.
Calving is still in full swing at the ranch.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, Justin said they would be going out to sort and bring in the next set of cows that were due to calve.
The Browns still have a couple cows left from February that have not calved yet, but it is still time to bring in the next group of about 100 cows.
“We bring them up close to the barn by the corral, so if we need to run them in the barn to calve, we can,” he said. “It just depends on the weather. If the weather stays nice, we don’t have to run them in every night.”
Mid-February temperatures dipped well below zero, with a few nights around 20 below zero. But late February brought more mild conditions.
“It was nicer yesterday and today (Feb 26), but it was brutally cold for a week. It was down into the negative 20s and we had all these new babies. We ended up having to get four pairs back into the barn,” he said. “When they are only a few days old, and they aren’t nursing enough in the cold, it can lead to some problems.”
But on Feb. 26, all the new calves were out jumping around out in the sun on the straw near their calf shelters – with the temperatures rising into the 30s.
“The baby calves are out having fun today. The sun really makes them want to go and run around because they are black and get really warm in the sun,” he said. “Our kids are really having a lot of fun with the new babies.”
The Browns have been having calves continuously since their sale.
“We have about 120 calves on the ground, probably half bulls, half females,” Justin said.
They haven’t received any more twins since the one pair of twins one of their cows had.
“That mother cow is staying close to the barn, and we are feeding her a little extra grain so she can take care of both calves. She’s a good mom,” he said.
Justin, Kelan, and Paul are working on lining up trucking for the females they sold in the sale.
“I have some truckers lined up to take the open heifers and three bred heifers that were sold in the sale to buyers in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Iowa this week,” Justin said, adding the customers pay the freight to haul the females to their ranches.
Justin needs to finalize some health paperwork that the veterinarian needs to sign off on in order to take the females across state lines.
“We’re in the process of doing that, so we won’t have to worry about them here. We read off the ID tag in each heifer’s ear and provide that to the vet so he can write health papers on each one,” he added.
Justin said they always bangs vaccinate every female that makes the cut in their herd. That way, they are ready to be sold to any state, if that is what the Browns decide.
“We bangs vaccinated about 125 heifers this year,” he said.
In addition, the Browns are continuing to feed all the bulls that sold in their Feb. 13 sale.
Justin and his family plan to start delivering the bulls to several local customers, beginning in April.
“We haul our own bulls, and I will probably be on the road for weeks. It usually takes a month,” Justin said. “I enjoy seeing my customers’ cattle operations – it is one of the fun parts of the business. I enjoy seeing the past cattle we have sold them and their offspring, their progeny – that is the fun part.”
In addition, the Browns have some heifers they may sell yet this spring.
“We do have some open females here we might try to sell this spring. We decided we were going to try to keep them and breed them, but now we are not sure. There is the moisture situation that could be a problem again this year, plus the extra pasture we would need to have for them,” he said. “I would like to keep and breed them all, but we are unsure what it will be like this year. I know if we decide to sell them that they would make a great female for someone’s herd.”
Justin is speculating, with the low numbers of cattle in North Dakota and surrounding states due to the drought last year, that cattle prices might really surge this year.
“That is what we have been hearing. For really good bred heifers there will always be a good market,” he said.
Meanwhile, there are a lot of animals currently residing on the Brown Ranch.
“With all the new baby calves and their moms, the heifers and bulls waiting to go to their new homes, and the rest of our herd, we are just feeding, sorting and trying to get the sale heifers trucked out to their new owners,” Justin concluded.
For more on Brown’s Angus Ranch, see their website at https://brownsangusranch.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrownsAngusRanch.