Burchills close to wrapping up planting as area finally receives moisture

PAGE, N.D. – While dry conditions this spring allowed planting to progress rapidly, farmers across the state were in dire need of some moisture to get their crops off to a good start. Thankfully, Mother Nature kindly obliged and provided precipitation during the week ending May 21.
“We got like six-tenths of rain on Wednesday night (May 19),” said Preston Burchill on Saturday, May 22. “It was a big relief to finally get some moisture.”
As of May 22, Preston and his father, Duane, were almost wrapped up with spring planting, with only about 600-700 more acres of soybeans left to go. While planting this spring has gone about as smooth as one could hope, there has been the occasional breakdown with equipment.
“We’ve just had some little tractor issues mostly,” Preston said. “I try to fix them, but sometimes we have to call out someone from Titan or John Deere. It can get a little frustrating. It’s not so bad if it’s only one or two times, but when it becomes multiple breakdowns over a stretch of 2-3 days, that’s a problem.”
All in all, Preston called this spring “one of our best planting years.”
“Everything has been dry, so we didn’t have the situation where you have to go around a million sloughs,” he explained. “It just seems like everything has fallen in line for the most part. We should be done here in a few days.”
Following planting, the Burchills will be jumping right into spraying dicamba on their Xtend soybeans. Though they haven’t experienced severe weed pressure in previous years, over the last five years or so the Burchills have had to deal waterhemp, which has led to them utilizing Xtend soybeans.
“Dicamba really does a number on waterhemp,” Preston said.
He says they haven’t had any issues with Palmer amaranth in their fields yet, but Preston has heard that the invasive weed is present elsewhere in the county.
“Hopefully it doesn’t find its way over here,” he said.
Spring planting is a busy time of year for any farmer, which can also mean time spent away from the family. Preston’s wife, Beth, has been busy shuffling their three children, Reagan, 7, Kennedy, 4, and Lincoln, almost 2, around to different events and activities.
“Every once in a while they will come out and ride with me in the fields,” Preston said. “We make sure we still see each other a decent amount.”
With the recent passing of Preston’s grandfather, Duane Sr., who usually did the tillage in front of the planters, Preston and his father were in need of some help during planting this year.
“We lucked out and one of (Grandpa’s) good buddies came and has been running tillage for us this year,” he said.
Off of the farm, Preston’s sister, Cassidy, is getting married on June 5 in Langdon, and Preston, as the only sibling, gets the honor of officiating the ceremony.
“I get to be the freaking minister,” Preston said with a laugh. “I took an online course to be able to do it. It’s so easy. You just basically type your name in and you’re good to go.”
While getting the license to preside over the wedding was easy, speaking in front of a group of people will not be as easy of a task for Preston.
“I’m the worst one to do it,” he laughed. “I’m not exactly really good at talking in front of a bunch of people, so it will definitely be interesting. Everyone pressured me into it. I’m just going to wing it.”