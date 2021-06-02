Burchills close to wrapping up planting as area finally receives moisture

PAGE, N.D. – While dry conditions this spring allowed planting to progress rapidly, farmers across the state were in dire need of some moisture to get their crops off to a good start. Thankfully, Mother Nature kindly obliged and provided precipitation during the week ending May 21.

“We got like six-tenths of rain on Wednesday night (May 19),” said Preston Burchill on Saturday, May 22. “It was a big relief to finally get some moisture.”

As of May 22, Preston and his father, Duane, were almost wrapped up with spring planting, with only about 600-700 more acres of soybeans left to go. While planting this spring has gone about as smooth as one could hope, there has been the occasional breakdown with equipment.

“We’ve just had some little tractor issues mostly,” Preston said. “I try to fix them, but sometimes we have to call out someone from Titan or John Deere. It can get a little frustrating. It’s not so bad if it’s only one or two times, but when it becomes multiple breakdowns over a stretch of 2-3 days, that’s a problem.”

All in all, Preston called this spring “one of our best planting years.”

“Everything has been dry, so we didn’t have the situation where you have to go around a million sloughs,” he explained. “It just seems like everything has fallen in line for the most part. We should be done here in a few days.”

Following planting, the Burchills will be jumping right into spraying dicamba on their Xtend soybeans. Though they haven’t experienced severe weed pressure in previous years, over the last five years or so the Burchills have had to deal waterhemp, which has led to them utilizing Xtend soybeans.