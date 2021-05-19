Burchills complete corn planting, move on to soybean

PAGE, N.D. – Dry conditions during late April and early May have allowed spring plating to progress rapidly across the region, so much so that the Preston Burchill and his father, Duane, were able to wrap up corn planting since our last visit.

“We’re all wrapped up on corn and getting started on soybeans today,” Preston said during a May 11 phone update.

Planting conditions have been good, says Preston, but they had to plant a little deeper on their corn this year to try and reach some moisture.

“We planted at about 2.25-2.5 inches,” he said. “We usually like to be around that 2-inch mark, so it really hasn’t been that bad.”

Western North Dakota received consistent precipitation, a rain/snow mix, during the weekend of Mother’s Day, but out east near the Burchill farm in Page, they weren’t able to snag any precipitation.

“We’ve been dry for the most part. That weather that came through stayed south of the interstate.”

Preston and his Dad have split up the planting duties this spring. Using a pair of John Deere planters, Duane covered the corn acres while Preston got going on the beans. Once Duane was done with corn, they switched him over to beans where he and Preston continue to work to get the rest of the acres completed in a timely fashion.

They were able to get all the corn planted in just under a couple weeks, but an unfortunate delay popped up with the passing of Preston’s grandfather, Duane Sr., who was 74 years old.

“We we’re pretty close,” Preston said. “We’ve worked together every day for all these years, and I live on the same farm as him.”