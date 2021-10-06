Burchills have combines rolling as warm weather hits for soybean harvest

PAGE, N.D. – Harvest season is here for Preston Burchill and his family, and while temperatures cooled heading into fall, summer heat seemed to pop back up just in time to get the combines rolling.

“We’re like in the mid-80s right now,” Preston said during a phone interview from the combine on Monday, Sept. 27. “We might hit 90 degrees on Tuesday.”

With the spike in warm weather, Preston is thrilled that it looks like they’ll have an uninterrupted harvest run this fall.

“It’s nice not to be delayed, especially compared to the last five years or so,” he said. “Last year was pretty good, but the two years before that, well, they were ‘Hell.’”

Preston says they got started on soybean harvest on Thursday, Sept. 23, and by Sept. 27, they were about 1,000 acres complete with a little over 3,000 acres to go.

It was a tough growing season for many throughout the region as drought conditions wreaked havoc on crops. But as the combine wheels turned in late September, Preston was seeing some acceptable yields, at least in some parts of the fields.

“We’re probably in the mid-30s (bushels per acre) right now,” he said. “Some spots are not very good, especially those tougher spots in the field, but there are other spots that received some trace moisture, and they’re surprisingly good.”

Harvest season consists of early mornings and late nights as the Burchills grind through and combine their fields.

“We are usually up by like 7 in the morning and we finally get started combining by 9-9:30, depending on when the dew burns off,” Preston explained. “We basically go until it’s too tough to cut, probably around 9 or 10 at night.”