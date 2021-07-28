Burchills receive first ‘real good rain’ since Father’s Day

PAGE, N.D. – As the middle to later days of July rolled around, so did the extreme heat, as temperatures hovered in the high 90s and even flirted with triple-digits across the state.

Preston Burchill has been a little unlucky this season, missing rains that passed through the area. But on July 19, his luck turned around, as the Page area received a nice shot of rain to help local crops deal with the high temperatures.

“We got between six- and seven-tenths yesterday (July 19), finally,” he said with the sound of relief in his voice. “It was probably around the Fourth of July that we’ve had anything that was even measurable. Around Father’s Day was the last real good rain we’ve had. So it was a little bit of a relief to get the moisture, except for the fact it’s going to be 100 degrees all week.”

Preston’s corn and soybean fields are doing well, despite the tough conditions this summer.

“They’re holding on pretty good for the most part,” he said. “Some parts are starting to turn south, though.”

As far as yield expectations for the crop, Preston is getting a little bit concerned about what things may look like come harvest time because of the heat stress on the crops.

“We’re in a key time here on corn. It’s just starting to pollinate, so right now is when we’re making our bushels on that,” he said. “The beans still have a little bit of time.”