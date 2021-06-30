Burchills receive much-needed moisture in mid-June

PAGE, N.D. – Summer is in full swing and for Preston Burchill and his father, Duane, spraying season is just about wrapped up.

“We’re done for the most part,” Preston said. “We still have a couple fields that we’ll need to go back and do again, especially on our beans. There are some weeds coming back up in those fields.”

With drought conditions plaguing the entire state of North Dakota, the Burchills received some much-needed moisture on June 18-19 – just over an inch of rain.

“We’re still somewhat dry, but it’s getting a little better,” Preston said.

Once they go back over the soybean fields and wrap up spraying season, Preston and his dad will move to start cleaning equipment and getting things ready for harvest in the fall.

“It’s just normal maintenance stuff we have to do – getting stuff cleaned up and put away,” he said. “We probably have like five tractors we have to go through. Most of it is just pretty normal stuff – oil changes and things like that.”

When it comes to marketing their crops, both Preston and Duane work together, as well as with a marketing company.

“They’ll call with their recommendations of what they think will happen in the market and what they think we should do,” Preston explained. “They’ll explain what they think, what they’re seeing, and then we’ll sit down and spitball it, see what we think of it and decide what we want to do.”

With prices the highest they’ve been in years, like many farmers, the Burchills are hoping they continue to rise.