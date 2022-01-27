Busy and fun at Littler Timber Farms, just the way Gray wants it

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Rachel Gray and everyone is very excited about their goings-on at Little Timber Farms.
The Zehnder Waage Partnership heifers are set to calve in mid-February, so it’s time to be certain the heifers have their second round of ScourGuard shots.
In preparation for calving, the Little Timber crew, including Rachel’s uncle, Albert, her dad, Murl, her son, Nick, and her husband, Al Gray, built an observation/veterinary room in the 1970s dairy barn. The barn is kept at 30-40 degrees for calving. With large windows for viewing cows that are calving, the enclosed room is heated to 60-70 degrees and has some of the comforts of home – a microwave, refrigerator, recliner and television. The room will also be used to warm up newborn calves.
“It will have all of our vet supplies that will be out of my office, finally,” Rachel said. “As they are calving, we can check the heifers right from that vet room. I can spend the night if needed.”
Rachel and Al drove 355 miles one-way to visit Boyum Feedlot in Chatfield, Minn., on Jan. 13.
She was anxious to see most of the developing heifers, and they looked fabulous.
“They are just the right weight, at the right size we need them to be, and I’m just really impressed with those cattle down there,” she said. “If you must be in a drought, you want to be able to work with good people that love their job as much as you do. We’ve found that.”
After a three-hour visit that included walking through the cattle, Rachel was satisfied, and she and Al headed back home – another 355 miles. The next protocol at Chatfield involves getting the bangs vaccinations done and winter parasite control. She wants the heifers to stay on their current plane of nutrition – they look great.
“I want to keep them growing at a steady rate – not too fat or thin – just keep that body score and condition and that’s really going to help get a good breed up on those heifers.”
Little Timber Farms purchased their final group of heifers to develop in 2022. They found the heifers on the Northern Livestock Sale’s Diamond Ring Sale. Rachel was the high bidder on an elite pen of 85 heifers raised by Jace, Becky, and Gerald Booth of Timber Lake, S.D. The heifers have the breeding Rachel wanted – Topp Hereford bulls out of Ellingson Angus cows.
“A fancy set of replacement heifers that will make great cows,” wrote Rachel on her Facebook page. “Contact us soon to reserve your bred heifers for next year.”
The Booth heifers will be trucked to Boyum Feedlot in Chatfield in late January.
During her Jan. 18 interview, she added that early contracts are filled.
She mentioned in her last column that she loves going to bull sales with Murl. Sales at Ressler Ranch, Ellingson Angus, and Topp Herefords are coming up in early February.
“It’s Christmas in the mailbox! We are going through the catalogs and picking the bulls that we think will make the best matches with our heifers,” she said. “We’re really excited about the offerings in 2022, and how the bulls will bring more consistency to our program!”
Little Timber Farms will purchase bulls with high calving ease and that are well balanced in their EPDs.
“We want our customers to get a good, live, and vibrant calf on the ground,” she said. “We want those calves to come light, be vigorous, and get that first calf on the ground doing well. That is our goal for customers.”
Winter fun is so important when you live in Minnesota’s North. So, Rachel and family members, including her son, Nick, and granddaughter, Audrey, 3, went downhill skiing at the Buena Vista Ski Area near Bemidji. The baby, Jaxon, had a chance to sled with the grownups.
“Audrey loved skiing,” she said. “The only thing that upset her is when we had to leave. They were closing, and she was not happy they were closing.”
A former kindergarten and elementary school teacher, as well as ski instructor, Rachel enjoys watching her young granddaughter learn new things – especially outdoor sports that can bring joy for a lifetime.