Busy and fun at Littler Timber Farms, just the way Gray wants it

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Rachel Gray and everyone is very excited about their goings-on at Little Timber Farms.

The Zehnder Waage Partnership heifers are set to calve in mid-February, so it’s time to be certain the heifers have their second round of ScourGuard shots.

In preparation for calving, the Little Timber crew, including Rachel’s uncle, Albert, her dad, Murl, her son, Nick, and her husband, Al Gray, built an observation/veterinary room in the 1970s dairy barn. The barn is kept at 30-40 degrees for calving. With large windows for viewing cows that are calving, the enclosed room is heated to 60-70 degrees and has some of the comforts of home – a microwave, refrigerator, recliner and television. The room will also be used to warm up newborn calves.

“It will have all of our vet supplies that will be out of my office, finally,” Rachel said. “As they are calving, we can check the heifers right from that vet room. I can spend the night if needed.”

Rachel and Al drove 355 miles one-way to visit Boyum Feedlot in Chatfield, Minn., on Jan. 13.

She was anxious to see most of the developing heifers, and they looked fabulous.

“They are just the right weight, at the right size we need them to be, and I’m just really impressed with those cattle down there,” she said. “If you must be in a drought, you want to be able to work with good people that love their job as much as you do. We’ve found that.”