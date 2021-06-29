Busy spring fieldwork gives way to more flexible equipment repair time

STARBUCK, Minn. – Paul Freeman is satisfied that his June application of urea with a stabilizer will help his corn grow tall.
Urea was applied to two-thirds of the cornfields before rain fell – anywhere from 0.25-1.25 inches.
Then Paul applied the rest of the urea to the remaining fields. The urea laid on the soil surface for about a week before another light rain fell on June 20.
It was just enough rain to wash the nitrogen into the soil. If it hadn’t rained, Paul was prepared to hook up his “high clearance” cultivator to incorporate the fertilizer. He built a 36-row cultivator and added 18 inches of height, but with the rainfall, the cultivator was put away for another year.
“With the rain, I don’t have to use it, and it doesn’t bother me if I never have to use it,” he said. “My high clearance cultivator is my ‘insurance policy’ to incorporate urea, if needed.”
Temperatures thankfully were cooler the week beginning June 21, so it was a good time to apply herbicide to the soybean fields. Paul had about one-third of the soybean acres sprayed by June 21. He uses a variety of chemistries, and the conventional soybeans require “another recipe.”
To keep track of the various herbicide mixes, he writes instructions on the inside of his tender trailer using a permanent black Magic Marker. Dates are added, and about 20 formulations are listed from over the years.
“I’ll take and write down the recommendation for each field, take it times the acres, and write it out so I have the ‘recipe,’ so as I’m adding ingredients, I glance at that – 10 gallons of this, 5 gallons of that,” he said. “It is a great reminder of what goes in each mix, and it helps me remember each chemical used.”
Originally, he had a van trailer. That trailer had white walls, so it was easy to write down the information. Then, Paul went to a 6,200-gallon tanker semi-trailer. He wanted a larger water tank so he could spray for a whole day without refilling. The walls are duller for writing, but it still works fairly well to write out the recipes.
With the busy fieldwork season coming to an end, it was time to begin equipment construction and repair.
“After June I’ve got flexibility with my time,” he said.
There were several pieces of machinery to work on.
The combine was among those. Six years ago, he found reasonably priced tracks for his John Deere combine, in Texas. The track system is uncommon, and Paul is experiencing challenges finding the parts he needs.
So, he decided to go ahead and have the local welding shop spend about 200 hours fabricating to retrofit an International Quad Track System on the John Deere combine.
“The reason I did that is parts availability,” he said. “I know the Case IH parts will be available for the tracks and wheels and bearings. If you go with an after-market track system, you could break down and be waiting several days for parts.”
A year ago, Paul rebuilt his chopping corn header, too. It was an expensive project, but he wanted it done right.
“You have to have it right and ready to go,” he said.
Recently, he bought a good used Hardi pull-type sprayer and is looking forward to working on it. It’s newer and bigger than his current sprayer, and well built. The boom is 132 feet compared to his current spray boom width of 120 feet.
Hardi has its roots in Europe, so Paul never knows which “wrench to grab.”
The sprayer features Land Luvr narrow track systems. Paul ordered parts for the tracks, and it was fun talking to the track’s designer from Clifton, Ill.
When the sprayer is ready, Paul will pull it with his CAT Challenger 765D, that he purchased from a John Deere store in Imperial, Calif.
Imperial is about 100 miles east of San Diego, and about 20 miles north of the U.S./Mexico border.
He found the tractor for sale in a farm shopper publication and decided to call. It turned out the dealer was offering the tractor for wholesale.
“It was pretty straightforward dealing with California,” he said. “I wasn’t going to fly out there last winter because of the COVID restrictions, but I called up the CAT dealer two miles down the road from John Deere, and they did the inspection on it.”
Originally, the California dealership agreed to take Paul’s combine in on a trade, but that deal fell through. Still, the tractor was a good value and Paul decided to buy it.
He called around to get a quote to haul the tractor 2,000 miles back to Starbuck, Minn. A local trucking company had the best quote and had the tractor to Paul within 2-3 weeks.
This isn’t the only long-distance farm equipment purchase Paul has made. He’s purchased two pickup trucks from Texas. His reasoning is that he likes trucks that don’t have rust. The mechanical work is easier for him than the autobody work.
He must have been thinking about getting some good deals ahead of attending a golf “best ball” tournament with farm elevator managers. One of Paul’s soybean fields is next to a golf course, and he went out and walked along that field. It didn’t take long to pick up about a dozen stray golf balls.
Well, the tourney was fun, and the group “planted” about 15 balls in the creek that runs through the Golf Course at Benson, Minn., so it was a fair trade.
“I had my best golf game in 16 years, mainly because I haven’t golfed for 16 years,” Paul joked.
He’s got the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Biodiesel Open scheduled for July 13, so there’s a fair chance you’ll see him out looking for a “second crop” of golf balls out in his soybean field soon.