Busy spring fieldwork gives way to more flexible equipment repair time

STARBUCK, Minn. – Paul Freeman is satisfied that his June application of urea with a stabilizer will help his corn grow tall.

Urea was applied to two-thirds of the cornfields before rain fell – anywhere from 0.25-1.25 inches.

Then Paul applied the rest of the urea to the remaining fields. The urea laid on the soil surface for about a week before another light rain fell on June 20.

It was just enough rain to wash the nitrogen into the soil. If it hadn’t rained, Paul was prepared to hook up his “high clearance” cultivator to incorporate the fertilizer. He built a 36-row cultivator and added 18 inches of height, but with the rainfall, the cultivator was put away for another year.

“With the rain, I don’t have to use it, and it doesn’t bother me if I never have to use it,” he said. “My high clearance cultivator is my ‘insurance policy’ to incorporate urea, if needed.”

Temperatures thankfully were cooler the week beginning June 21, so it was a good time to apply herbicide to the soybean fields. Paul had about one-third of the soybean acres sprayed by June 21. He uses a variety of chemistries, and the conventional soybeans require “another recipe.”

To keep track of the various herbicide mixes, he writes instructions on the inside of his tender trailer using a permanent black Magic Marker. Dates are added, and about 20 formulations are listed from over the years.

“I’ll take and write down the recommendation for each field, take it times the acres, and write it out so I have the ‘recipe,’ so as I’m adding ingredients, I glance at that – 10 gallons of this, 5 gallons of that,” he said. “It is a great reminder of what goes in each mix, and it helps me remember each chemical used.”