Busy spring, summer ahead at Stroh Herefords

KILLDEER, N.D. – At Stroh Hereford Ranch, calving season is just beginning. The Strohs recently moved some of their cows closer to home to be ready for calving season, which was scheduled to get started on April 1.

“We’re babysitting cows now – that first cycle is going to start calving any day now and it will come pretty quick – around April 1,” said Matt Stroh in late March, who operates the ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.

Calving season is always a busy time around the ranch, and Matt was watching for some of the physical signs that calving was approaching as they got closer to the start of April. Cows can sometimes calve up to two weeks early or two weeks late.

Hereford cows are known for good mothering abilities. Every bull that eventually goes to another operation started with a good mother.

“The first calvers usually mother up pretty good. There is a natural mothering instinct there,” Matt said, adding he is looking forward to seeing the new calf crop.

The weather has stayed mostly mild as spring begins. There was a slight shower one weekend, but not much appreciable precipitation yet this spring.

“I wouldn’t complain about having nice weather during calving,” he said.

While some of the grasses are “popping up,” Matt says the grasses need a good shot of moisture to really start taking off.

At the start of calving, the first-calf heifers calve out on a different pasture then the older cows.

“We calve our first-calf mamas out on a different pasture than our main cowherd. Then we will sort them (both groups) and they will be bred this summer to the bulls we decide to breed them to,” he said.