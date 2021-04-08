Busy spring, summer ahead at Stroh Herefords

KILLDEER, N.D. – At Stroh Hereford Ranch, calving season is just beginning. The Strohs recently moved some of their cows closer to home to be ready for calving season, which was scheduled to get started on April 1.
“We’re babysitting cows now – that first cycle is going to start calving any day now and it will come pretty quick – around April 1,” said Matt Stroh in late March, who operates the ranch with his parents, Mike and Dawn, and brother, Lucas.
Calving season is always a busy time around the ranch, and Matt was watching for some of the physical signs that calving was approaching as they got closer to the start of April. Cows can sometimes calve up to two weeks early or two weeks late.
Hereford cows are known for good mothering abilities. Every bull that eventually goes to another operation started with a good mother.
“The first calvers usually mother up pretty good. There is a natural mothering instinct there,” Matt said, adding he is looking forward to seeing the new calf crop.
The weather has stayed mostly mild as spring begins. There was a slight shower one weekend, but not much appreciable precipitation yet this spring.
“I wouldn’t complain about having nice weather during calving,” he said.
While some of the grasses are “popping up,” Matt says the grasses need a good shot of moisture to really start taking off.
At the start of calving, the first-calf heifers calve out on a different pasture then the older cows.
“We calve our first-calf mamas out on a different pasture than our main cowherd. Then we will sort them (both groups) and they will be bred this summer to the bulls we decide to breed them to,” he said.
As Matt as explained before, the family participates in making breeding decisions together.
After calving, the Strohs start branding their own calves and help friends and neighbors with their brandings.
“We’ll be calving through most of April, then branding, then spreading fertilizer and planting, then fencing, moving groups of cattle to grass and haying,” Matt explained.
When moving the cattle to their pastures, the Strohs put in very long days sorting. After sorting, they will start trailing or hauling cattle to those pastures according to their age groups.
As summer comes on, the native grass will be ready for the summer grazing program.
After haying, they will clean and put that equipment away and get ready to chop their corn for silage. The corn is piled, packed in well, and allowed to ferment to silage.
“Everything we grow out here is orientated for feed,” he added.
Matt walked through the yearling pens on March 26, as he does most days, checking the health of the bulls and females.
“We are looking through our yearling bull pens for the kind of bull we want to produce in our program – the kind our customers have told us they need for their cowherds,” he said. “If these yearling bulls fit the bill of what we’re looking for, they will definitely be contenders to go out on grass this summer as a sale candidate for next year.”
The Strohs communicate with their customers during the year to be on top of what their needs are in a bull and continually check their bulls to make sure they will be a right fit.
“We do want a uniform set of bulls and they also need to be able to cover cows right away. In our minds, it doesn’t pay to have a bull that won’t go out and get the job done,” he said. “We are always working to build upon and improve our program. There is always room for improvement no matter what you are doing.”
Matt talked about developing the yearlings slowly into breeding stock.
“When you are developing breeding stock, you need to go slowly and look at the long run,” he said.
The yearling bulls are currently being fed a mixture of silage and a grain mix of distiller’s and another commodity.
“They are doing well on it. We are not pushing them at a high rate because we want to preserve their longevity and functionality,” Matt said.
The heifer yearlings are on a forage-based diet with some supplements.
“The heifers are really growing. We’ll slowly step them into a ration where they will gain more weight, and allow their digestive system a chance to adjust to it,” he said. “They will become those mama cows that you see out on the range handling the weather conditions. In the summer, they will be grazing and taking whatever Mother Nature throws at them.”
When heifers are developed the right way, they will “be out there working for you every day, all day,” he said.
The yearling heifers will be bred for the first time in 2021, some to a Hereford bull and some to an Angus bull.
“We’ll make our selections (for which bull they would be bred to) based off the criteria we have set on what we like to see with phenotype and genotype,” he said.
For the future, Matt hopes to build on his auctioneering career, as well as continuing to be a seedstock producer on the family ranch.
Matt recently helped with the fundraiser for the High Plains Community Center in Killdeer, and he wants to continue auctioneering for as many events as he can.
“That was a fun event to do and it was really nice to see everyone there and see the community out and about,” Matt said. “For me right now, it is a matter of getting my name out there – letting people who have an auction company see my skill level and where I am at. At Auctioneering College, they did stress we wouldn’t be an overnight success – that auctioneering was something we had to work at.”
The rest of the Strohs continue in their roles on and off the ranch, as well. Mike is finishing bull deliveries, while Dawn has been teaching school. Lucas continues to work full-time as a paramedic.
Matt pointed out it was also important to the Strohs to continue to communicate their “ag story” on Facebook and Instagram and be advocates for agriculture.
“When you can tell your ag story, or explain to consumers what you do and why you do it that way, it pays off in the long run. One person may tell another and soon you are building relationships that will help your business and help agriculture as a whole,” he said.
Matt wanted to thank his readers for reading about his family’s operation during the past winter.
“We have enjoyed doing Producer Reports and hope our readers have enjoyed them, as well,” he said.
For more on the Strohs, see their website at https://strohherefordranch.com, and follow along with their Facebook and Instagram pages.
As this is the Stroh’s final report, Farm & Ranch Guide would like to sincerely thank Matt and the rest of the Stroh family for allowing us to follow along with their operation through this past winter. We have enjoyed learning about their family operation and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.