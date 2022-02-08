Busy time at Brown’s Angus with calving, sale

CENTER, N.D. – Calving is in full swing as the Brown family prepares for their 24th production sale this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. (CST), at Brown's Angus Ranch three miles west of Center.

“We’ve got 23 calves on the ground (as of Jan. 31) with seven of the calves coming from heifers and 16 from recip cows. They are all doing well,” said Justin Brown, adding that there are more female calves than bull calves so far. “In a week, the cows will start calving, so it is going to get busier.”

With the weather fluctuating between cold and warm temperatures and freezing ice and snow, ice seems to be more than plentiful around the ranch.

“We have had nice weather all week, but it is icy,” he said. “It gets in the way of feeding and doing other chores, with it being so slippery. It rained today and is cloudy out now.”

The long-term forecast is for milder weather and Justin hopes that comes true.

“I am tired of calving in cold weather,” he said, with a laugh.

Justin hopped in the tractor to go and feed cows and bulls – he has about three hours of chores to do each evening. The Browns also put out bedding daily for all the cows and bulls.

With calving going on, some of the cow/calf pairs are in the barn, and those cows are let out to eat and drink water and stretch. Then, they go back in with their baby calves.

There is a large area outside where the calves can run around after about 48 hours in the barn with the mama cows, and it contains a huge calving shelter for the young calves.