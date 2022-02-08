Busy time at Brown’s Angus with calving, sale

CENTER, N.D. – Calving is in full swing as the Brown family prepares for their 24th production sale this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. (CST), at Brown's Angus Ranch three miles west of Center.
“We’ve got 23 calves on the ground (as of Jan. 31) with seven of the calves coming from heifers and 16 from recip cows. They are all doing well,” said Justin Brown, adding that there are more female calves than bull calves so far. “In a week, the cows will start calving, so it is going to get busier.”
With the weather fluctuating between cold and warm temperatures and freezing ice and snow, ice seems to be more than plentiful around the ranch.
“We have had nice weather all week, but it is icy,” he said. “It gets in the way of feeding and doing other chores, with it being so slippery. It rained today and is cloudy out now.”
The long-term forecast is for milder weather and Justin hopes that comes true.
“I am tired of calving in cold weather,” he said, with a laugh.
Justin hopped in the tractor to go and feed cows and bulls – he has about three hours of chores to do each evening. The Browns also put out bedding daily for all the cows and bulls.
With calving going on, some of the cow/calf pairs are in the barn, and those cows are let out to eat and drink water and stretch. Then, they go back in with their baby calves.
There is a large area outside where the calves can run around after about 48 hours in the barn with the mama cows, and it contains a huge calving shelter for the young calves.
“We built the calf shelter. It is a 20-foot by 96-foot shelter made out of super steel with a slanted wooden roof, so the one side is 2 feet higher than the other side. It has an open front for the calves to go into so they can get out of the rain and wind,” he said.
Justin explained that when they built it they put highline poles in the ground and added the super steel to it. Then, they shot a laser level to put a header across the back and hung tresses down to make a slanted roof out of wood.
“It took a little bit of geometry, but we got it to work,” he said.
Justin, his dad, Paul, and brother, Kelan, are putting last-minute touches on the sale barn, and ensuring the bulls and females are looking their best for anyone who stops by to check them out before the sale.
“The videos of the bulls and females are up on DVAuction now,” Justin said, adding that those who want to see a video can go to the revamped website and there is a video photo that they can click on and it will take them to the auction site. Other videos are up on the Brown’s Facebook page.
Justin, his wife, Kayla, and his family members and friends had a busy weekend of Jan. 29-30 producing those videos.
“That was quite the process. We were fortunate to get some Dickinson State University wrestling students to come and help us, along with some good friends of ours, but it takes a lot of people to get it done,” he said.
The process begins when they bring each bull in and clean them. They blow each bull to get the dust out of his coat and spray on an oily spray that adds a sheen and then they add a lot tag in the bull’s ear.
The bull then goes out where Justin videos each bull walking in straw with the blue sky behind him.
“We got 78 bulls cleaned and videoed in two days,” Justin said.
On sale day, videos of the bulls and females are shown on TVs and on the DVAuction Internet site for customers/bidders to bid on. The animals don’t need to come into the barn, but customers can see them before the sale out in pens.
Justin took the videos of the bulls, and Kayla edited all of them.
There has already been interest in the bulls, with some people calling to ask questions about a bull or female in the sale.
“A few breeders stopped and looked at some bulls, and one guy stopped and looked at some heifers. Interest has been picking up and once we get the videos up, I think interest will pick up even more. People want to see the product. Once they see the product, they will start calling,” Justin said. “The bulls are really consistent this year, and it is what we have been breeding for. There are so many good ones this year, and it is nice to see it all coming together.”
Meanwhile, the Browns are busy calving nearly every day and hope the weather continues to cooperate.
“I’m in the barn here and putting some straw down now,” Justin said. “We’ll be busy from here on out with the calving and we’ll need to video the females this upcoming weekend.”
Justin said if anyone wants to come to see the bulls or females before the Feb. 13 sale to feel free to stop by.
“We are happy to talk with anyone about the bulls in the sale, and all the videos can be seen on the DVAuction site. For those who can’t make it to the sale, they can register and bid on DVAuction,” he added.
For more, see the Brown’s website at https://brownsangusranch.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BrownsAngusRanch, or the DVAuction sale site at https://www.dvauction.com/events/132121.