GALESBURG, N.D. – Activities will start ramping up in three different parts of the livestock operation at Tri E Simmentals, according to Kurt Elliott. Calving season is about to begin, in just a few days their private treaty bull sale will start, and they have now started to bring some calves into the feedlot for the first time this season. It goes without saying, Kurt welcomes the moderating temperatures as the various events get underway.
First, there’s calving season. The first-calf heifers start the calving process at the farm and the Elliotts have sorted out seven heifers that look like they could calve at any moment. There are another 20 that are in a close by pen that will be calving in just a few days.
“It is a lot tougher calving when it is below zero out, that’s for sure,” Kurt said. “They have a lot better chance of making it when it is nice out. You catch all the calves and put them in a warm area anyway, but you worry about them more when it’s below zero.”
The feedlot surface has finally gotten to a condition where they could buy some calves and bring them into the feedlot. Up until lately, there were spots where the ground hadn’t froze yet due to a snow cover, and it was sloppy footing in those areas, but now that situation has improved. Thus far, they have only had calves from their own operation in the feedlot.
“Last Wednesday (Jan. 15), we bought some feeder calves out of the West Fargo market,” he said. “This is the first cattle we have bought this season. Usually we are half- to two-thirds-full at this time.”
The calves brought into the feedlot are taken up to finishing weight and then shipped out for harvest.
As far as the bull sale, the Elliotts mainly sell just bulls and only about 20-25 head. Those bulls will be announced for sale around Feb. 1 and will be there to sell until the bulls they have selected for sale are gone. They hope to sell about half of them the first day.
“It is basically a private treaty sale. You tell us what bull you like and we will try to make it work,” Kurt explained. “It is pretty simple – we have our prices and then we go from there. We can help the potential buyers with the information they need in terms of bringing certain traits into their herd, such a growth or calving ease.
“The number we sell is pretty low because I am kind of particular and like (to sell) nothing but the best,” he continued. “I would rather have fewer really good bulls and keep my customers happy, rather than selling them something that isn’t the best.”
The mid-January blizzard added additional challenges to trying to finish up corn harvest and hauling hay home.
“It blew one way and then blew back the other way – I thought we were going to have drifts in some really unusual places when it was coming out of the south, but the wind turned around and came out of the north like it is supposed to and the drifts were right where they are expected to be,” he noted.
As a result, they haven’t done any corn harvesting since our last visit and the task of hauling hay home from the fields is taking more time with each storm
“We now can’t get the tractor and semi down the fields to haul the bales, so we haul the bales two-at-a-time to the edge of the field with the loader tractor and load the semi-trailers there,” Kurt explained. “So it is taking more work to get the bales out of the field.”
Judging from this visit, a lot of time will now be spent with the livestock enterprises as they focus on the bull sale, calving season and the chores around the expanding feedlot population.