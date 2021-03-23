Calving continues to be main activity at Svenningsen Ranch

LUVERNE, N.D. – Jordan Svenningsen is now over halfway done with calving season, but he doesn’t have the latest numbers readily available.

“To be honest with you, it has been just too hectic lately,” he said. “With this nice weather I got a little lax about bringing the newborn calves through the barn and now I have 8-10 calves I need to tag yet. This is the best calving season I have ever seen – in fact, it has been gorgeous all winter except for those two really cold weeks we had. We have had it easy, to be honest.”

The new house continues to be a slow work in progress, according to Jordan.

“I am hoping by next week we can get the rest of the doors and trim on,” he said in mid-March. “I was hoping to have that done by last week, but it seems like there is never enough hours in a day.”

We are getting closer to planting time and Jordan and his dad, Rodd, are still putting their spring planting plans together. One thing is for certain – they will be cutting back on the small grains they will be seeding and increasing their soybean acreage.

“We started out with four quarters of wheat and now we will probably be down to just one quarter,” he said. “We will put in a quarter or two of barley and have some winter wheat, as well. We have other small grains, too, but with the price of soybeans, that is probably the way we will go.”

As he mentioned during our last visit, Jordan has picked some gauge wheels and blades to put on the planter. This will be the first year they will use a planter for seeding soybean. In the past they have used an air drill, but using a regular planter will make their seeding operation more accurate, which should result in lower seed costs. It will also mean their soybeans will now be grown in 22-inch rows rather than the 15-inch rows they seeded with the air dill.