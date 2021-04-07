Calving process continues to drag on for Jordan Svenningsen

LUVERNE, N.D. – Jordan Svenningsen pulled into his yard after a trip to Fargo on March 29, and the north wind had been howling for the last several miles of the drive, plunging the early afternoon temperature from its high of over 70 degrees.

“I think our warmth is about done for the day,” Jordan said. “We are down to about the last 40 or 50 to calve. We have a little over 200 on the ground. This calving season has been just wonderful. I don’t think we could have had it any nicer and I don’t think we could have had much better luck.”

With the calving season coming close to wrapping up, Jordan has now started pulling some of the equipment out of the shed to begin getting ready for spring field work, although he feels we aren’t way behind average right now the way some are worried about.

“We are ahead of our average temperature a little bit at this time, but at the same time, we are not that far above average. We had some days with high temperatures in the 50s, but we have also had some days where we have only been in the low 30s.”

As you may remember from our previous conversations, Jordan does believe somewhat in a rain event following a foggy period, and checking with him, we should be getting some rain sometime soon.

“The end of March or the first part of April we should start seeing some rain and they are talking about us getting some showers next week,” he said. “I am still hopeful for the rain and what not.”

As far as the new house, some work continues to be done on that project, which he describes as “never ending.”