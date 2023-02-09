MCHENRY, N.D. – With calving season just around the corner, Logan and Chelsey Harding are hoping for a break from the bitter cold temperatures they have experienced at the ranch most of January.

“We are hoping the weather starts to warm up because we are getting pretty close to calving now,” Chelsey said.

The Hardings have started preparing for calving season and are planning to sort off heavy cows and heifers soon.

Toward the end of January, temperatures did not rise above zero for a few days at the Harding ranch. And on Jan. 31, the temperature was bitterly cold at 25 degrees below zero.

However, the forecast for the beginning of February looked promising, and temperatures were expected to rise into the high 20s.

“The weather has gotten way colder now, so we haven’t seen any snow melt, but we haven’t really had any new snow either – so everything has stayed pretty good for us,” she said.

Logan hasn’t had to push snow around to get access to feeding areas before morning chores around the ranch.

“We haven’t had to push up snow like we were doing in December. We got about a half-inch of snow a week ago and that has been about it since the last big snowfall,” she said.

The Hardings marketed their steers in January and had good results.

“Overall, the steers sold well. This was our first year selling at Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen (S.D), and we were pleased with the outcome we got,” Chelsey said. “We had a local trucker that hauled them down for us and we also took a trailer.”

Currently, they still have all their yearling heifer calves, but they plan to sell them in the near future.

“We will keep back some replacements, but not as many as we did in 2021 and 2022,” she added.

In early February, the Hardings plan on selling 20 of their bred heifers in the Twedt Red Angus bull sale. They were all AI’d to STRA Relentless, and Chelsey explained the value of his genetics.

“We have used STRA Relentless pretty heavily in our program the last four years on our heifers because we have found them to have a very high vigor at birth and have not had to assist a heifer calving when we have used him,” Chelsey said. “We now have some of his daughters in our program and they are proving to be easy-fleshing, good-uddered cows that do their job.”

Chelsey noted that in the past they have kept all of their AI bred heifers.

“This is the first year we have offered any for sale. We AI because it gives us an opportunity to improve the overall genetics of our herd,” she said.

Around the ranch, Logan and Chelsey are looking forward to calving and seeing the results of their breeding program. They have been busy making preparations and preparing the barn for all the cow/calf pairs to spend some time in the barn.

“Typically, in past calving seasons, they will get between five and 10 sets of twins,” Chelsey said. “By the second week of February, we should start calving pretty heavily.”