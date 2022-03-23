Calving season in beginning stages at Midway Polled Herefords

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Mid-March brought the start of calving season at Midway Polled Herefords. Bill Smith mentioned in his previous report that he expected calves on the ground the first week of March, but the cows decided to hold off a little longer this year.

“We’ve had just a few (calves), so we’re barely getting started,” Bill said. “Some of the cows I bought recently, they’re calving now. We had three calves today (March 14).”

Bill estimates that they might have had their dates a little mixed up – leading to the delayed start to calving season.

“With the drought, they might have started a little later because of that, too,” he said.

Private treaty sales are continuing on the ranch. The buyers that came up from New Mexico to visit the ranch ended up taking home a pair of bulls.

“That’s a good thing for us,” Bill said. “They have a big ranch, so they might need 2-3 bulls every year.”

While the Smiths hope to sell out of bulls as soon as they can, they don’t mind having to hang on to a couple until June.

“That’s not always a bad thing,” Bill said. “Sometimes bulls get hurt, get hit by lightning or something, and then someone needs a bull. You always sell a few during the summer during breeding season. It’s good to sell out of bulls, but it’s almost as good to have a few around, too.”

With calving season about to hit full swing, the Smiths will be busy moving snow around the ranch in the coming days.