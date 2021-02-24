Calving season in full swing for Svenningsen in mid-February

LAVERNE, N.D. – A typical calving day usually averages out to 4-6 new calves per day for Jordan Svenningsen, but Presidents’ Day (Feb. 15) wasn’t “typical” as 11 calves were born that day. Jordan had just finished assisting the last calving when we visited with him, which was only the second assist he has had to provide this season.
“We lost one calf not too long ago, but last Friday we had a set of twins and the mother that lost her calf took one of the twins, so everything has turned out well,” Jordan said. “We have about 45 new calves on the ground now and we’re about a fifth of the way done with calving. I would guess in another week we will probably have another 40-50 calves.”
The cold weather has changed plans a little bit, as the frigid temperatures have prevented Jordan from moving the cows that have already calved out of the calving barn, which is making things rather crowed in there. He is looking forward to the upcoming forecast of moderating temperatures so that he can shuffle the cows that have calved out of the calving barn to make room for those yet to calve.
“I am running out of room. Hopefully soon we can play the barnyard shuffle and get the cattle moved around a little bit,” he said.
Having indoor shelter proves to be quite valuable when we have weather like this at calving time. He told of a cow that calved outside that he caught while she was calving. It took about five minutes for him to get the loader tractor so he could haul the cow to the calving barn, but by the time he got the tractor and the cow in the barn, the tips of the calf’s ears were already frozen solid. Jordan is sure he will have a few calves with short ears this year due to the cold.
The expected warmer weather for the weekend of Feb. 20-21 will also allow Jordan to install his video system in the calving area. He was hoping to have that in place by calving time, but various things have held up getting the system until about a week ago and it hasn’t been good conditions for the installation.
“It has been way too cold to think about hanging cameras and doing all that fun stuff,” he noted. “I am hoping between finishing the house and getting moved in that I will get the video system up and running by the weekend. At least that’s my goal.”
If given his choice, Jordan would prefer a couple feet of snow over the cold weather we have been having.
“Snow is manageable – I can bed the cows down and do all of that, but when it gets this cold there are usually problems,” he explained. “I have been working two days to get a waterer thawed out. I have diverted the panels so the cows can get to a different drinker. At this point I am going to let Mother Nature thaw it out because I am done working at it.
“I have heaters on it and a light bulb below the drinker. I am not really sure where it is froze at, but it’s been frozen for two days and I am hoping with the 30-plus degree weather they are forecasting for this weekend it will thaw itself out and we will be done with it,” he added.
They still haven’t moved into the new house yet, but Jordan is hopeful they can have moving day around Feb. 19.
“I was thinking things were going to move a little faster than what they did,” he said. “When they said they were coming with the cabinets I just assumed the counter top came at the same time. But they put the cabinets in and then did their fine measuring and put the order in for the counter top. So we have been waiting on that and the plumbers won’t come until they can do it all and we can’t get the appliances until the counter top is in, so we have been at a standstill.”
Hopefully things will start moving faster for Jordan and his family with warmer temperatures on the horizon.