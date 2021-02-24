Calving season in full swing for Svenningsen in mid-February

LAVERNE, N.D. – A typical calving day usually averages out to 4-6 new calves per day for Jordan Svenningsen, but Presidents’ Day (Feb. 15) wasn’t “typical” as 11 calves were born that day. Jordan had just finished assisting the last calving when we visited with him, which was only the second assist he has had to provide this season.

“We lost one calf not too long ago, but last Friday we had a set of twins and the mother that lost her calf took one of the twins, so everything has turned out well,” Jordan said. “We have about 45 new calves on the ground now and we’re about a fifth of the way done with calving. I would guess in another week we will probably have another 40-50 calves.”

The cold weather has changed plans a little bit, as the frigid temperatures have prevented Jordan from moving the cows that have already calved out of the calving barn, which is making things rather crowed in there. He is looking forward to the upcoming forecast of moderating temperatures so that he can shuffle the cows that have calved out of the calving barn to make room for those yet to calve.

“I am running out of room. Hopefully soon we can play the barnyard shuffle and get the cattle moved around a little bit,” he said.

Having indoor shelter proves to be quite valuable when we have weather like this at calving time. He told of a cow that calved outside that he caught while she was calving. It took about five minutes for him to get the loader tractor so he could haul the cow to the calving barn, but by the time he got the tractor and the cow in the barn, the tips of the calf’s ears were already frozen solid. Jordan is sure he will have a few calves with short ears this year due to the cold.