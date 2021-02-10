Calving season starts for Jordan Svenningsen

LAVERNE, N.D. – Jordan Svenningsen started out the month of February with the arrival of the first calf of the season.
“I figured our season would have started a little sooner, but I guess the first day of the month is as good as any other day to start,” he said at the start of the month. “The weather is good for calving right now, but there is worse weather coming this weekend.”
Jordan had hoped to have the video camera system installed in the main calving facility before the first calves were born, but shipping time has delayed the system’s delivery. He is hoping the system will show up in the next week so he can install it.
“We have got 10 heifers that we bought that are artificially-bred and they are supposed to start calving on the Feb. 6, just when we are supposed to get our really cold weather,” he noted. “The one born today is healthy and up sucking and that is the way I hope all of them go.”
The pens are all set up in the calving barn and now Jordan needs new calves on the ground. It has been a slow process moving into the new house, as well.
“I had wanted to be in the new house before we started calving, but it is probably another two weeks or so before we get moved in,” he said. “The kitchen cabinet installer told me it would be the end of February before he would be able to install the cabinets, but this morning he informed me he might be able to start installing them this next Monday, which was good news to me. They have to do all the kitchen cabinets and vanities in the bathrooms and then they will install the flooring in those rooms. It will probably be about 5-6 days of work on that part of the project.”
At the time of our last visit, Jordan was on his way to town to rent a commercial paint sprayer, since the job was going too slow, and that turned out to be a wise move.
“It worked out tremendously. If I would have had enough paint from the get-go, I could done the whole house in probably four hours,” he said. “It went crazy fast. I painted everything white – the walls and the ceiling. As we go along down the road, we will paint the walls a different color as we see fit and go on from there.”
Jordan discovered dry sheetrock takes a lot of paint. It took 45 gallons of paint to do the whole house. He compared it to painting a sponge, which is why he didn’t have enough paint in the beginning.
“Hopefully by the weekend I will have all of the wiring in the house done and I am hoping that while they are finishing the flooring I can be moving stuff into the house,” he said. “I don’t need doors and all that fun stuff done to move in. I am hoping in the next 10 days there will be a lot of changes around here – cameras in the calving barn, moving into the new house and lots of newborn calves running around in the barn yard.”