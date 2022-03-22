Calving set to begin for Bests after successful sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, yearling bulls sold recently in the annual production sale continue eating their rations as they wait to be delivered to their new ranches at the end of April/start of May.
The Bests annual sale on March 7 attracted a good crowd, with many ranchers taking time out of their busy schedules to come and support the sale.
“Our sale went well,” Pete best said on March 11. “We had a good crowd, and we had the nicest day leading up to it and the nicest day afterward.”
The weather was nice, with the high temperature hovering around 39, along with a breeze that had a “little bite.”
Pete and Vawnita were pleased with the results of the sale.
“We are pretty thankful that we have people that are still willing to buy bulls even though they know it is dry and there could be drought conditions,” Pete said.
But like all producers in the Northern Plains, Pete is hopeful for a return to a more normal spring with plenty of good, soaking rain showers for the pastures and rangelands.
At the sale, Pete said they enjoyed visiting with people they hadn’t seen for a while – some folks they hadn’t seen since last year’s sale and some even longer.
“Some of the people hadn’t come to a sale for several years, so it was nice to see them,” he said.
The Bests had a delicious lunch before the sale, which featured a beef clod (a 22-pound shoulder roast) that was slow-cooked using a special recipe from NDSU, along with other refreshments.
Some people came early and checked out all the bulls and heifers, as well as the two horses in the sale. Both Quarter Horses were sold.
One of the special offerings at the sale, the pick of the Best’s heifer calves, garnered a lot of interest.
“Ash Coulee purchased the pick of the heifers, and there was good interest in it. He said he would wait and make his selection at the end of spring,” Pete said.
In addition, the Bests sold both yearling and 2-year-old bulls.
“We will wait to deliver the yearling bulls, but I am going to start delivering the 2-year-old bulls now,” he said.
Spring has arrived, and the Bests are beginning calving season.
“We brought the synchronized cows and heifers – the ones that will calve first – up to the pasture around the house,” he said. There are around 120 in this first group. “I enjoy this time of year and the start to calving. With the sale finished, it is a lot more relaxing. However, I have my job this year, and there are things that need to be done with that, as well.”
Pete, a loan officer at Dakota West Credit Union in Watford City, is working in his office on ag loan renewals.
During calving, the Bests have enjoyed some nice weather over the last few years. There haven’t been any spring blizzards to speak off.
“It should be nice this year, as well,” he said, adding they are usually done calving by the middle of May.
After calving and before turnout, the Bests will brand and tag the new calves.
“We want to do it before they are turned out on allotments, because it’s possible to have a calf get mixed in with another group of cattle, and you want to know whose calf it is,” Pete added.
When they start breeding this year, the Bests will use embryo transfer and AI for the first group.
They usually begin turning out their bulls around the middle of June.
On the home front, Vawnita is recovering well and had her cast taken off.
“She is starting rehabilitation on her foot with physical therapy, and it is really swollen,” Pete said.
Meanwhile, the Bests are continuing to clean up the barn after the sale and get the barn ready for calving.
“For now, the forecast is looking good for calving, and we probably won’t need the barn much this year,” Pete said. “It’s really cold today (March 11), and yesterday, it was quite windy, but the forecast is heading in the right direction. Saturday (March 12) looks beautiful, and the rest of the week looks like it will be nice, as well.”
For more information on the Bests, see their website at www.bestangusandquarterhorses.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bestangusandquarterhorses.