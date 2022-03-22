Calving set to begin for Bests after successful sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, yearling bulls sold recently in the annual production sale continue eating their rations as they wait to be delivered to their new ranches at the end of April/start of May.

The Bests annual sale on March 7 attracted a good crowd, with many ranchers taking time out of their busy schedules to come and support the sale.

“Our sale went well,” Pete best said on March 11. “We had a good crowd, and we had the nicest day leading up to it and the nicest day afterward.”

The weather was nice, with the high temperature hovering around 39, along with a breeze that had a “little bite.”

Pete and Vawnita were pleased with the results of the sale.

“We are pretty thankful that we have people that are still willing to buy bulls even though they know it is dry and there could be drought conditions,” Pete said.

But like all producers in the Northern Plains, Pete is hopeful for a return to a more normal spring with plenty of good, soaking rain showers for the pastures and rangelands.

At the sale, Pete said they enjoyed visiting with people they hadn’t seen for a while – some folks they hadn’t seen since last year’s sale and some even longer.

“Some of the people hadn’t come to a sale for several years, so it was nice to see them,” he said.

The Bests had a delicious lunch before the sale, which featured a beef clod (a 22-pound shoulder roast) that was slow-cooked using a special recipe from NDSU, along with other refreshments.