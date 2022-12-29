Clearing snow, feeding lead to many hours of work for Hardings

MCHENRY, N.D. – Strong winds that blew heavy snowfall across roadways and ranches made feeding and other chores difficult for producers in mid-December.

At the Chelsey and Logan Harding Ranch in Eddy County, Logan was out clearing snow for several hours before he was able to begin feeding their Red Angus registered herd and SimAngus calves during the storm.

“Over the last four days, we’ve probably gotten 20 inches of snow, and that was on top of the snow we already had,” Chelsey said on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Snow continued to fall for several days during the storm. Mild temperatures compacted the snow and made it more difficult to move, but Logan was out early and working all day to clear feed areas and roadways.

“We got kind of hammered on with snow, and Logan has been out moving snow all morning,” she said, adding the winds were very strong and the blowing snow complicated visibility. “He hasn’t even really started to feed yet.”

Chelsey said they have movable feed bunks for the cows, first- and second-calf heifers, as well as the heifer calves, and Logan had his loader/trailer out and was moving snow to keep the feed bunks clear to put hay down on.

Unfortunately, the snow kept filling up in the bunks and in the feeding areas as quick as he could move it out of the way to another area.

“As soon as he pushed out the snow from the feeding areas, it would fill back up again,” Chelsey said.

On Dec. 17, the feed wagon got stuck in the yard and Logan had to pull it out. It seemed the day was never-ending as the wind continued to pile up the snow and more snow fell.

The next day, Logan’s brother, Nic, had his tractor “gel up” and his dad’s tractor went down, so Logan needed to feed his own cows and then go over to his dad’s place and feed all of their Angus cows.

“They are fortunate that they can all help each other out when needed,” she said.

After feeding on Dec. 18, Logan came home and moved more snow at his ranch.

“It is snowing again today and there a lot of ice and fog on the roads,” said Chelsey, who was driving to work on Monday, Dec. 19. “It was 5 below zero this morning.”

During the week before Christmas, temperatures were expected to drop to the single-digits and below zero, then rise again before the end of the week. By week’s end, it was forecasted to be sunny and in the 30s.

“Everything needs a little bit of a break. This weather takes a toll on the animals. It is really tough on the livestock. We could use a couple of nice, sunny days,” Chelsey concluded.