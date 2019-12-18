GALESBURG, N.D. – The saturated late-fall soil conditions continue to interfere with both the livestock and field operations at Tri E Simmentals, according to Kurt Elliott. Normally, the sub-zero weather that has occurred lately would solve muddy soil conditions, but that has not been the case this fall.
As a result, no real progress has been made on the corn harvest over the last two weeks.
“It doesn’t look like the combine will be moving for a while,” Kurt said. “We were hoping the weather would warm up and give us a shot to get in the field, but we are still falling into the mud because it is still soft underneath the snow in the fields.”
The heavy snow has prevented the soil from freezing very deep and that hasn’t allowed the thin area of frozen soil to support the combine’s weight.
“Eventually, we should be able to get through most of the corn fields, but that might not be until spring. You never know, but we will have to see how it all comes together,” he said. “I have talked to some neighbors who have tried their corn and it has only dried from a half a point to a point in moisture and that is not even close to where it needs to be if they are going to take it to an elevator. So they are still waiting, just like we are.”
Kurt does hope they will be able to get most of the corn harvested before spring, and anything they can get done now and not have to worry about in the spring is to their advantage, he said.
The Elliotts were able to get their cover crop finally baled up, along with some wheat and barley that a neighbor wasn’t able to harvest. There appears to be a lot of grain in the wheat and barley hay, but Kurt hasn’t gotten a feed test back yet on the nutrient value of the feed.
Those muddy conditions have also prevented them from buying any calves to put in the feedlot. The only calves in the lot right now are what they had weaned off their own cows or earlier calves that are getting close to being finished.
“This is the first time in a very long time that we are well under 1,000 head in the feedlot,” he said. “The mud is the reason why we haven’t been buying calves to put in the lots. We were out on the Bobcat with tracks the other day trying to smooth out some of the ground in the feedlots, but we ended up falling through the mud. The cattle aren’t able to walk many of the spots in feedlots – it is still not frozen enough for them to get around.
“I am guessing in another week or two we will get more serious about getting the feedlots smoothed out once freezes up,” Kurt continued. “We have a couple pens where the cattle have been able to move out on the manure packs, but a lot of them are also staying up on the cement (aprons that border the feed bunks) due to the mud.”
At the time of our visit on Dec. 13, the last of the cow herds were being trucked home from pasture. The creeks in the pastures still have water running in them, but it was decided to bring the cows home since it’s only going to get colder and the snow deeper as winter closes in.
The Elliotts still have around a 1,000 bales of hay yet to haul in and the snow depths could slow that operation down. Since they load the bales on a semi to haul them, Kurt figures he will have to use a loader to open up the paths to some of the hay. And it won’t be too long until they will need to start thinking about the upcoming calving season. The purebred Simmental heifers will start the calving process in a couple months, followed by the Simmental cows and finally the commercial herd will start to calve.
The entire Elliott crew would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and extend best wishes for the coming New Year!