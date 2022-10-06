Courtneys finish last-minute details ahead of soybean harvest

OAKES, N.D. – In southeastern North Dakota, the Courtney family is gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year – harvest season.

“The soybeans and corn are turning fast,” said Drew Courtney in late September. “A neighbor started cutting some soybeans on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and we are thinking Monday (Sept. 26) or Tuesday, we’ll start harvesting beans, as well.”

The weather had been milder for the last couple of weeks of September, with temperatures in the 70s during the day before dropping into the 30s and 40s at night.

“We had a good frost Wednesday night that affected some beans in low-lying areas, but it wasn’t a total killing frost,” he said. Drew saw frost settling on the ground, so he figures temperatures had to have hovered around 30 degrees. According to NDAWN, temperatures dropped to 31 degrees in the Oakes area in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

“Our forecast is for cooler nights, but there’s no frost expected for the next 10 days,” he said.

The area had been expecting some precipitation, but it has missed the farm so far.

“The precipitation outlook had indicated we should be getting moisture, but we haven’t had rain at the farm in the last couple of weeks,” Drew said.

With harvest coming up, the Courtneys are preparing the harvesting equipment – the combines, grain cart, and trucks – so they will be ready to go in the field when the time is right.

“We’re getting the last odds and ends taken care of in preparation for harvest, doing maintenance and oil changes on the equipment and getting rolling so we’re ready to go,” he explained.

Everyone on the farm pitches in to make sure harvest runs smoothly as possible.

“We’ll have some seasonal help come for harvest. Some save their vacation days to come help us, and we’ll have additional family members come, as well,” Drew said.

Their grain bin project, which involved a 70-ton crane coming in and raising four bins up so the Courtneys could put in hopper bottoms, was a success.

“Lindsey and Claire helped out around the bins this morning and we got things finished up. It’s a nice project to have crossed off the list. The bins will be cleared by Remington for bean seed storage,” he said.

Regarding the North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA), Drew said the group participated in the E-tour on Sept. 12-16. Hosted by the North Dakota Grain Growers Association (NDGGA), the tour invited EPA officials from Washington, D.C., and Denver to come to North Dakota and gain insight on the state’s environmental stewardship.

Some 10-15 EPA officials came out and experienced first-hand the equipment and practices farms use, which helps the EPA make educated decisions when it comes to drafting policy that affects farmers, according to NDGGA.

“We went up to Kevin Skunes’ farm near Arthur (N.D) and showed the officials his farm and machinery. We talked about how farmers are good stewards of the land and use chemicals responsibly,” Drew said. “We gave them rides in the sprayer and tractors. I was driving the Quadtrac around the farm and showed them how the GPS worked. I actually let them drive the tractor – we wanted to show them we were real people doing the best job we can.”

The NDCGA explained to the EPA officials the real costs associated with chemicals and fertilizer, and how some of the best chemicals for pests were being restricted from use.

“We told them about how chemicals are used on the farm responsibly and how it would affect us if they started cutting back on the ones we have used for years and the ones that have been working for us,” he said. “They were very understanding and it put a face to the story of why farmers are advocating against restrictions. Some of these regulations are written in the office, so they don’t always see the people and practices behind it.”

Drew said he enjoys showing people around the farm who don’t understand farming and he likes explaining how a real farm works to people who have only seen farming on YouTube.