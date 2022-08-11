Courtneys irrigating crops; heading west for Grandma Luella’s birthday

OAKES, N.D. – It is definitely mid-summer at the Courtney farm where the corn is pollinating and the soybeans are beginning to set pods.

“The soybeans are still flowering, but we are now in the reproductive stage as they’re setting pods,” Drew said on July 29.

The weather has been mostly hot and dry, so Drew has irrigated the corn under the pivots twice. There were two rain showers, one that was .75 inches of rain and two days later, .25 inches of rain, for a total of an inch over the last couple of weeks.

“Moisture-wise, we are going to need to irrigate everything this weekend or things are going to start going south on us,” he said. “Right now, between natural evaporation and the amount of water the corn plant is using for growth, the plant is at its highest rate of moisture usage during the growing season.”

The Courtneys monitored the soil moisture probes on the soybean fields closely and started irrigating on Monday, Aug. 1. Drew wanted to wait until the beginning of the month so he wouldn’t be charged for the electricity in July with only a few days left.

“The beans will be just fine for five days,” Drew said. “For sure, the soybeans will need irrigating in August – that is a critical time for beans – and probably the first couple weeks in September, depending on the weather.”

Drew will keep an eye on what the soil moisture probes’ data is revealing about soil moisture content.

In addition, the cover crops that Drew interseeded between his corn rows have been coming up.

“The cover crops are starting to emergewhere we have our prevent plant acres. We will just let them grow so they can protect the soil,” he said.

The Courtney’s wheat is coming along nicely, as well.

“The wheat was desiccated by aerial spraying and we will be combining that by the end of next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, a couple of semi-loads of drain tile arrived at the farm. One roll of 4-inch drain tile will cover 3,200 feet.

“The month of August will be devoted to drain tiling. A lot of our drain tiling is installed in 60-foot spacing, which we can reduce to 30-foot spacing, if we need that,” he said.

Drew said a lot of farmers are drain tiling in his area of the state. Drain tiling removes excess water from wet soils so that the soil stays productive.

“Drain tile has exploded in the last 10 years because everybody is seeing the benefits,” he said. “This area has been in a wet cycle since the early 1990s. In 1997, it got really wet and formed some of these big sloughs, and they haven’t really gone down yet.”

On the home front, the Courtneys set up a 50-foot diameter round pen for Avery, Ella, and Claire to ride their pony, Bert, around in.

“Lindsey has been out there talking them through riding,” Drew said.

Lindsey and Drew joined the Bear Creek Roughrider horse club, an organization that holds a rodeo in Oakes in June. It is a family-oriented horse club.

“We are the newest members of the Bear Creek Roughriders horse club. They have barrel racing every other Wednesday, and hold a rodeo in Oakes during Irrigation Days,” he said.

Lindsey and Drew heading west to Mott in early August for Lindsey’s grandmother’s birthday. Luella will be celebrating a monumental birthday.

“The girls, Avery, Ella, and Claire, are excited to visit Grandma and Grandpa, and Avery will get to go trail riding in Medora as she is finally old enough,” Drew concluded.