Courtneys planting corn between rain showers

By SUE ROESLER, Farm & Ranch Guide

OAKES, N.D. – After a few rain showers, the Courtneys have been able to start seeding corn into softer soils.

“We started planting May 6, and the first field we planted is coming through the ground right now,” said Drew Courtney. “Once we get some heat on the fields, we’ll take stand counts.”

Drew needed to plant his corn by May 25 for crop insurance purposes, and it’s been challenging as all the precipitation has caused muddy conditions.

“A lot of people around us haven’t turned a wheel yet because of the rain,” he said. “The sloughs are full and we’re having to go around a few wet areas in the fields. Fortunately, we know our ground and where to seed, but it is going to equate to a long harvest with shorter rounds and more turns for the combines.”

The weather over the past couple of weeks has been very windy, cloudy, and rainy – enough to keep the Courtneys out of the fields here and there.

“It was a downpour last night – we got a quarter-inch of rain. We finally were able to fire up (the planter) around 5 p.m.,” he said.

The winds were strong the previous week.

“We had a storm come through last week, and the winds were strong enough to blow out the side of our barn. It hit at the perfect angle in the perfect spot,” Drew explained. “The insurance adjuster was actually out today to look at it.”

Just before the storm, Drew thought it would be safe to put the Hereford cow/calf pairs and the gelding into the barn as the forecast was calling for hail.

“We knew the storm was coming, and I wanted to get all the cows and the calves and the horse into the barn. The next thing I knew, I looked outside and I thought the roof was going to peel off like a sardine can – it was 10 feet in the air – but we didn’t lose the whole thing,” he said. “After the wind died down and the rain eventually quit, I went and checked on everything and they were just fine.”

Meanwhile, the Courtneys have been working hard at seeding. They have a couple weeks yet before needing to plant soybeans.

“We’re mudding it in, but we haven’t gotten stuck yet,” he said.

Drew said co-op fertilizer spreaders in the area are having difficulties getting their spreading done.

“One of the biggest challenges around the Oakes area right now is farmers are trying to get into the fields to spread fertilizer and plant and are getting stuck. With the lack of sunlight and rain every other day, things haven’t had a chance to dry out,” he said.

In fact, a TerraGator was spreading fertilizer on the Courtney’s last quarter of corn to be planted and got stuck.

“I pulled the TerraGator out with our Case IH Quadtrac. It has lots of power to the ground,” he said.

Drew also hauled six cows and their new calves out to pasture this week. Six of their eight cows have calved and have been taken out to the green pasture.

“This rain has the grass growing – it’s pretty phenomenal so far. I think it will really take off once it gets some heat to it,” he said. “We’ll turn the bull out on June 1.”

Drew, who is secretary/treasurer of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association (NDCGA), said with the heavy precipitation, his intended corn acres were down 35 percent this year.

“There’s going to be a lot of growers in our area who won’t be able to get their acres planted,” he said.

The NDCGA, along with other organizations, including North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, North Dakota Grain Growers Association, North Dakota Durum Growers Association, North Dakota Farmers Union and North Dakota Farm Bureau Association, are putting together a statewide wetland bank for mitigating wetland acres.

“If someone needs a place to move NRCS wetland acres to, this wetland mitigation bank would help them with it,” Drew said.

Members from each group came together to form North Dakota Ag Mitigation (NDAM). Together, the group applied for a USDA grant and were recently approved.

“Now we are starting to look for acreage sites to put these wetland acres on – such as some of the more marginal ground and saline areas,” he said. “And other people may want to drain tile or do some surface drainage and need to find a place to move those wetland acres to.”

Each wetland has to be in its own watershed district – of which there are seven in the state.

A company in Fargo, called Stantec, will engineer the newly formed mitigation sites.

NDAM and Stantec are in the process of ironing out the final details with NRCS, and when that happens, it will be promoted throughout the state.

On the home front, Drew and Lindsey’s oldest daughter, Avery, celebrated her birthday on May 20.

“We got her a brand new bike and she is tooling around on it,” he said.

Their 5-year-old daughter, Ella, was upset that the windstorm that came through ruined her swing set.

“She looked out at the swing set all tipped over for the second summer in a row, and was quite unhappy about it,” he said.

Of course, Drew has plans to build the girls another one – but he will make it stronger to withstand North Dakota winds.

“This time around, I am going to use two big REA poles to hold the swings. Last summer we built monkey bars for the girls with four landscaping timbers that I put two feet in the ground, and they did not move an inch during the storm. Hopefully we’ll have better luck the rest of the summer,” Drew said.

