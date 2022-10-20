Courtneys quickly cutting soybeans in dry conditions

OAKES, N.D. – With the helping hands of friends and family, the Courtney farm has been buzzing with activity in October as soybean harvest ramped up under dry, sunny skies.

“The soybeans dried down fast and have been coming off nicely. So far, we’ve been pleasantly surprised with the above average yields considering the year we’ve had with late planting dates and lack of rain,” said Drew Courtney, who farms with his wife, Lindsey, and his cousin, Kyle, and his wife, Megan.

For harvesting, the Courtneys have three combines – two Gleaner combines and a Case IH combine, with MacDon FlexDraper headers, steadily cutting in the same field as the grain cart goes between the three and dumps on the go. At the end of the field, semi-trucks await the grain cart’s many drop offs during the day.

Drew’s dad, Doug, who is retired, arrived to drive one of the combines.

“After retirement, he’s still got farming in his blood and really enjoys being on the farm,” Drew said. “When he’s not helping us in the spring and fall, he is either camping or snowmobiling.”

Doug grew up on the farm but took a different career path, and now enjoys returning to his roots and jumping in the combine at harvest.

In the soybean fields, Kyle and Drew are operating the other combines with the MacDon headers lowered near to the ground to cut every golden pod of beans.

Bret, their friend and farm employee, operates the grain cart, which takes significant skill to keep up with the combines and empty them while both machines are moving in the field.

Also, at the end of the field, the Courtneys usually have three to four trucks running back and forth from the field to the bins or to the elevators in town.

“My uncle, Bob, is running truck, and then we’ll have some other part-time help come out at about 4 p.m. Tim comes out then, and Ben comes out after work to help drive truck, as well. They are both friends of ours,” he said.

Another family friend who is also retired, Bob German, comes out to drive truck, as well. Bob grew up on a farm and likes to stay busy.

“Kyle’s uncle, Jerry, joins us for a few days as well during corn harvest,” he said.

In the evening, the field workers will have supper brought out to them.

“Usually, the ladies will make a warm meal and deliver it to the field for supper every night. It’s always a highlight when the kids deliver and stay for a ride or we can snag a visit in the vehicle while they help switch fields,” Drew said.

For lunch, everyone packs their own lunch and brings enough water with them to last a long day out in their machines.

“Every once in a while, Lindsey and Megan sneak in a coffee delivery if it was a long night checking the dryer or a late night in the strip-tiller,” he said.

For soybean harvest, the Courtneys prefer to take the beans off at a higher moisture percentage so they can avoid header loss and shelling.

“As soon as the header reel hits the pods, if they are too dry, they’ll shatter and the soybean won’t actually get into the machine, so we’d rather take them off a little wetter,” Drew said.

The Courtneys try to haul the soybeans to the elevators at 13.5 or 14 percent moisture. If needed, they can put air on the beans while they’re in the bins.

Soybean harvest has been running steady so far.

“We’re getting quite a bit done with bean harvest. We’re hoping to finish up soybeans. Knock on wood, if nothing comes up, hopefully by tomorrow (Oct. 8),” he said.

Once the semis are filled, they’ll take some of the beans to Oakes to finish fulfilling marketing contracts at James Valley Grain, LLC, and Columbia Grain.

“We lucked out and even had a little bit of over-run on the trucks we took to town,” Drew added.

The rest of the soybeans are stored in the farm’s grain bins.

The weather has been cold in the mornings, leaning into still-warm afternoons, which has been conducive to harvesting quickly.

“We had one hard frost about a week ago, and last night we were down to 25 degrees again, and this was probably the hardest frost we’ve had. It for sure finished everything off,” he said.

The corn on the farm is already drying down with the warm afternoons helping it continue to dry.

“We’ll probably start harvesting corn on Monday (Oct. 10),” Drew added. “We’ve gotten reports from a few neighbors that are going on the corn right now and the moisture is anywhere from 18-25 percent.”

If the Courtneys find their corn is under 23 percent moisture, they will start cutting it.

“We just might have to search for a few fields to start on, but we have a dryer system,” he said. “We’ll dry it down to 15.5 moisture, and then we’ll let the fans on the bins dry it when it is that last three-quarters of the point out.”

They try to haul corn into town at about 14.75 percent moisture.

The current dry conditions are a major concern for the Courtneys in the fields they want to strip-till this fall for next spring’s corn seeding.

“Hopefully, we’ll start strip-tilling sometime next week, but we’re a little concerned that it’s so dry that the anhydrous that we’re putting down may not seal in the ground and could end up leaching out,” he said.

They started soil sampling three days ago, and that’s when it hit home the soil was significantly dry.

“I put a 2,000-pound concrete block in the back of the pickup to use in some dry spots in order to push in the hydraulic probe. Lindsey called while she was out sampling and ended up pulling dry samples in several low-yield zones,” Drew said. “The hydraulic probe was starting to lift the pickup off the ground. It is that dry. After conferring with one of our agronomists in town, we decided to only probe four out of the six zones in that field.”

The Courtneys strip-till future corn ground not only for soil health and reduced tillage on the farm, but also because it cuts down on their fertilizer rate.

“We strip-till so we can reduce a little bit of our fertilizer rate because it is banded in the row – we don’t have to put down such a heavy anhydrous rate when the corn seed is planted right on top of it,” he said. “Strip-tilling also reduces tillage and conserves what little moisture we have.”

The dry conditions are forecasted to continue for the near future, and quite a few farms throughout the state have had dry conditions since mid-summer and the start of fall.

“I was visiting with a friend over at Linton. He said they’ve only had 2 more inches of rain this year than they did last year, and last year, they were in a pretty bad drought,” Drew said.

On the home front, friends and other waterfowl hunters are booking their stays at the Courtney’s lodge.

“We are seeing a lot of waterfowl hunting in the area and guys are showing up to stay at our lodge, so that’s great,” he concluded.