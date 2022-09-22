Courtneys tackle major project with crane, bins

OAKES, N.D. – At Courtney Farms in southeastern North Dakota, Drew and Lindsey are staying busy with several projects around the farmstead as the corn and soybeans head toward the finish line.

“We’re pleased with how the crops are looking. We have really heavy clay soils, which hold in moisture and nutrients well,” said Drew Courtney on Sept. 9. “The corn is turning half milk line on the kernels and is about 15-20 days or so from black layer, while our soybeans are starting to turn and some are dropping leaves.”

For mid-September, the Courtneys have scheduled a crane to raise four grain bins to add on hopper bottoms. The bins are already at the farm, but Drew is moving them from a different location to their yard. He has been gathering the tools that they’ll need for the project and getting the area set up.

“This is going to be a big project for us. We’re setting up grain bins with hopper bottoms to use for seed bean storage. These will be used for our soybean seed production for Remington Seeds,” he said. “We chose hopper bottom bins to reduce damage to the beans by reducing the number of trips through the auger.”

Drew, Kyle, Bret and Bob have also been busy installing drain tile. Ideally, they would like to see all the fields on the farm drain tiled, so it is a never-ending project every summer to install more.

“Yesterday, we finished installing one mile of 24-inch dual wall drain tile. It felt good to finish it – it took us about a week,” Drew said. “We plan to have Ellingson Drainage put in a few more mains in other fields that attach to this 24-inch main line. This will allow us to continue with the project next summer.”

The weather has been “hot,” in the 80s and 90s, with two bouts of rain in late August and early September. On Aug. 26, the fields received three-quarters of an inch of nice rain that replenished some dry topsoil. On Sept. 8, they received a quarter-inch of measurable rain.

“That is the only measurable rain we’ve gotten in the last 40-50 days, but both rains soaked in nicely. It would still be nice to get a shot of rain this week to finish everything off,” he said. Temperatures were cooler on Sept. 9 at 72 degrees, “which isn’t a big difference, but we were glad to see it,” he added.

However, Drew said he could tell the pasture was getting low on moisture and they would need to move most of their Hereford pairs. Fortunately, another neighbor had extra grass, so they took the bred cows over to his pasture and left two pairs and the bull at the original summer pasture.

While Drew went to borrow a semi-trailer that would hold their eight registered Hereford cows, Lindsey, who has grown up around cattle, herded the group together and loaded them in when the trailer arrived.

Drew borrowed a larger cattle trailer to haul the cows to the vet in Lisbon, N.D., to be preg-checked. That morning, Lindsey got the girls off to school and then she and Claire took off to the pasture. Together with Drew, they got the calves and cows sorted and loaded for the trip.

“We got them all loaded up and we took them to the Lisbon veterinarian for preg-checks. They have a really nice setup there,” he said.

Six of the eight were pregnant and the two open cows were put back in their pasture with the Black Angus bull, whose name is Ferdinand.

“Three years ago, the girls didn’t want to go look at bulls with me, so I told them I was going to buy them a real Ferdinand bull and then they were excited,” Drew said, adding the girls love the story of Ferdinand the bull who loved flowers more than bullfights.

On the home front, the two older girls, Ella and Avery, are enjoying school so far, and Claire is enjoying helping mom and dad around the farm/ranch.