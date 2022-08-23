Cows are not picky eaters at Trinity Creek Ranch

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – There was plenty to graze at Trinity Creek Ranch, and the cattle herd enjoyed the smorgasbord.

Horseweed/marestail seedheads, oak leaves, and yarrow tops – as well as traditional pasture grasses – were just a small sampling of the grazing buffet.

“The cattle are fine – we’re still working through the first rotation of grazing,” said Mikayla Tabert. “We just never expected the moisture that we’ve gotten all this year. It’s been nice to have such a long recovery time between grazes this year, and we still have an incredible amount of forage.”

Their farming philosophy of adaptive grazing is always focused on reading the pasture conditions and using the cattle to meet their goals and objectives. In the second half of August, the ranch’s goals included putting flesh on their cow/calf herd, continuing breeding, preparing feed for the future, and improving every bit of soil and pasture under their control.

“The pasture is definitely more mature than is ideal, and I think that has held the cows back nutritionally,” she said. “After last year’s drought, we wanted to build up the soil residue/armor and let it get pretty mature.”

Mikayla wondered if the pasture clovers had died off in the drought of 2021, resulting in a slower weight gain in the cows in 2022.

The calves looked good, she added, and the bulls remained with the main herd. It was time to pull the heifer bull. The Taberts and Millers planned for a 42-day breeding timeframe with the heifers in 2022. They planned for almost 60 days for the main herd.

“We’re letting them have around 10 days longer of a breeding season this year than last because we do not want as high of a cull rate,” she said.

The crew at Trinity Creek Ranch finally had a stretch without rain falling every three days. The big round baler was worked hard. They put up over 900 big round bales during the first half of August. Most of the bales were perennial ryegrass and fescue straw, but there was also some quality alfalfa baled.

Whenever they had a chance, the crew hauled some bales home, or to their pastures for winter bale grazing. On a good day, they could move about 200 bales, but most days they had at least a couple of interruptions that slowed progress.

“We try to have a balanced ration for the cows in the winter of both low- and high-quality hay,” she said. “Typically, we give three days’ worth of bales at a time.”

During the winter, they sometimes roll out or process a higher quality bale so the whole herd had access to the feed. Sometimes they give a little corn or other supplemental feed, too.

The Taberts attended an adaptive grazing field day and appreciated some new things they learned.

Recent research suggests that a cow’s body temperature spikes about 4-5 hours after grazing. If cows are moved to new grazing land first thing in the morning, that means their body temperature will be the highest at the hottest time of the day.

If cows will adapt to grazing beginning at around noon, their body temperature will peak just as the day is beginning to cool off.

In addition, plant/grass photosynthetic activity is greatest around noontime. By enticing cattle to eat grass vociferously at noontime, the cattle will be getting the grass’s top nutrients.

“The plant’s Brix (sugar content) is higher around noon, so it’s actually like a higher plane of nutrition if you can get them to eat at that time of the day,” she said.

She added that Trinity Creek Ranch will host a pastureland field day at their home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The focus is on silvopasture (grazing under trees), adaptive grazing, and windbreaks. To register for the free field day, visit https://www.sfa-mn.org/silvopasture-agroforestry. Registration is required. This event is supported and funded by a grant from the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

Whether it is using adaptive growing season grazing, winter bale grazing, or grazing cover crops or crop residue, Trinity Creek Ranch has found ways to make their feed last and keep their feed costs low – year-round.

Through the Farm Business Management program, Mikayla has learned the ranch’s feed costs are much lower than other operations of the same size.

“It’s nice to have the soil fertility out there, but there is a level of management and time that goes into adaptive grazing,” she said. “Where we have done pasture bale management, it’s amazing the improvement you see in just a couple of years from the added fertility of carbon.”

Trinity Creek Ranch received just a few hundredths of an inch of rain over the first two weeks of August. The soybeans had good color, with blossoms and pod development occurring. The corn looked good but remained behind schedule. The wheat and field pea-canola intercrop were beginning to turn, and the sunflowers were blooming.

The focus in August remained on getting that cattle herd fed and ready for the winter ahead. In addition, the Taberts and Millers were making sure there was plenty of feed when the 2022 growing season ends.

Benjamin and Mikayla Tabert with their children, Liam and Thea.