Crops a ‘mixed bag’ at Davidson farm – but rain arrives

TIOGA, N.D. – Timely rainfall – and whether or not farm fields have gotten enough moisture to make or break a growing season – continues to be the biggest headache for producers across most of the state as summer gets into full swing.

In the northwestern region, the skies turned grey and many farm fields and pastures received precipitation from June 10-11.

At the Davidson farm near Tioga, Ryan was finishing up his in-crop wheat and durum spraying on a cooler day with temperatures in the low 70s, and said he was fortunate to have caught some of the recent rainfall.

“Luckily, we have a crop to spray now. Our fields caught some of that big rain Friday (June 11), and it has given us hope that we will have a crop to harvest,” he said.

Some of the Davidson fields had moisture readings of 5 inches, but most fields received from 2-2.5 inches.

“It is not the most ideal way to get rain, because when it is that heavy (5 inches), some of it runs off, but at least we got rain,” Ryan said. “Some areas to the east of us didn’t receive much.”

Ryan had a few hundred acres left of spring wheat to spray and hoped to complete the job in time to take his family to the lake for the afternoon.

“I am spraying some of the earliest wheat we put in and it may not be a great stand, but at least it is a stand,” he said.

In the later-seeded spring wheat and durum, there were some tough weeds to knock down, so he has been going back and forth from later-seeded to earlier-seeded fields.