Crops a ‘mixed bag’ at Davidson farm – but rain arrives

TIOGA, N.D. – Timely rainfall – and whether or not farm fields have gotten enough moisture to make or break a growing season – continues to be the biggest headache for producers across most of the state as summer gets into full swing.
In the northwestern region, the skies turned grey and many farm fields and pastures received precipitation from June 10-11.
At the Davidson farm near Tioga, Ryan was finishing up his in-crop wheat and durum spraying on a cooler day with temperatures in the low 70s, and said he was fortunate to have caught some of the recent rainfall.
“Luckily, we have a crop to spray now. Our fields caught some of that big rain Friday (June 11), and it has given us hope that we will have a crop to harvest,” he said.
Some of the Davidson fields had moisture readings of 5 inches, but most fields received from 2-2.5 inches.
“It is not the most ideal way to get rain, because when it is that heavy (5 inches), some of it runs off, but at least we got rain,” Ryan said. “Some areas to the east of us didn’t receive much.”
Ryan had a few hundred acres left of spring wheat to spray and hoped to complete the job in time to take his family to the lake for the afternoon.
“I am spraying some of the earliest wheat we put in and it may not be a great stand, but at least it is a stand,” he said.
In the later-seeded spring wheat and durum, there were some tough weeds to knock down, so he has been going back and forth from later-seeded to earlier-seeded fields.
On the farm, some of the toughest weeds Ryan is seeing this spring are kochia and Canada thistle. He has also had some volunteer sunflowers that were choking out the wheat until he sprayed it.
On June 19, Ryan finished spraying the barley and hoped to finish the durum by the end of the day.
“I also have the sunflowers and flax to do,” he said. “But we are making headway today.”
Ryan said conditions for spraying were perfect that afternoon.
“It is beautiful out today, 74-75 degrees. Winds are 5-10 miles per hour and it is perfect for spraying,” he said.
If there is a temperature inversion, he isn’t able to spray, which is why he was glad there was some wind, but not too much. Spraying in a temperature inversion could damage other crops.
Ryan has to be extra careful if he spraying next to a field of peas, lentils, flax, sunflowers, or another sensitive crop.
“Very seldom do you not have some field around you that is susceptible to what you are spraying,” he added.
Ryan says the condition of his crops is a “mixed bag.”
“The peas look nice and have a nice stand. My flax and oats were seeded last and seeded into nice moisture and they look beautiful. The last stuff we planted that was planted into moisture looks gorgeous,” he said. “Between the barley, wheat and durum, where some stuff was seeded into dry soil, it is hit or miss. There are some fields that look nice all the way through and then some fields will look very nice in parts and some fields look bad in parts.”
That is one of the reasons the Davidsons stretch out the dates of when they plant their wheat or other crops. Their fields are spread out about 13 miles apart east to west, and 20 miles north to south.
“I would rather be spread out, because you are more likely to get rain on one of the fields,” he said.
What seems a little perplexing to Ryan is he seeded some fields with the same crop on the same day under the same field conditions and they look like totally different fields.
“The fields have the same residue, same crop planted there last year, and yet one field will look absolutely great and you’ll go down the road and the other field will look terrible,” he said, pointing out that most everyone in the region has some patches within fields, or entire fields, that “don’t look the greatest” this year.
Ryan believes the reason for the differences could simply come down to moisture, but he isn’t sure.
“It is all rainfall dependent. Everything comes down to the rain,” he said.
He said the recent rains probably saved their crops this year.
“We’ve caught just enough to keep going to this point. But it has been warm and windy, and we’ve lost some moisture this week due to the wind,” he said. “We hope we’ll be lucky enough to catch another few timely rains before we’re done.”