Crops in a ‘standstill’ as drought conditions persist for the Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Preston Burchill was happy to report his farm fields received a nice shot of rain on July 19 during our last visit, which was the area’s first “real good rain” since about Father’s Day. Unfortunately, he says they haven’t received any moisture since, and the lack of moisture is really starting to take a toll on his corn and soybeans.

“We’re really dry and it’s really stressing the crops,” he said. “The corn and beans are just kind of in a standstill at this point. If we don’t get some rain here pretty soon, it’s not going to be too good. It’s not looking like it’s going to be a very good crop this year.”

With the persistent drought conditions, Preston says he is expecting to have an average to below average corn crop this year, and probably a below average soybean crop.

Even if some moisture does come soon, it may not even make much of a difference for this year’s crop.

“At this point, it’s probably past the time where we really needed it,” Preston said in regards to moisture. “We’re probably going to have a below average crop even if we get rain, but it would sure make me feel a hell of a lot better if we did get some – just knowing we can still get moisture.”

Farming during a drought can be tough for farmers, especially mentally with all the piled-up stress that can occur.

“I try not to think too much about it. You’re just going to stress yourself out even more if you do,” he said. “I try to distract myself with different projects or go fishing or golfing to not think about it.”