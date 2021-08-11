Crops in a ‘standstill’ as drought conditions persist for the Burchills

PAGE, N.D. – Preston Burchill was happy to report his farm fields received a nice shot of rain on July 19 during our last visit, which was the area’s first “real good rain” since about Father’s Day. Unfortunately, he says they haven’t received any moisture since, and the lack of moisture is really starting to take a toll on his corn and soybeans.
“We’re really dry and it’s really stressing the crops,” he said. “The corn and beans are just kind of in a standstill at this point. If we don’t get some rain here pretty soon, it’s not going to be too good. It’s not looking like it’s going to be a very good crop this year.”
With the persistent drought conditions, Preston says he is expecting to have an average to below average corn crop this year, and probably a below average soybean crop.
Even if some moisture does come soon, it may not even make much of a difference for this year’s crop.
“At this point, it’s probably past the time where we really needed it,” Preston said in regards to moisture. “We’re probably going to have a below average crop even if we get rain, but it would sure make me feel a hell of a lot better if we did get some – just knowing we can still get moisture.”
Farming during a drought can be tough for farmers, especially mentally with all the piled-up stress that can occur.
“I try not to think too much about it. You’re just going to stress yourself out even more if you do,” he said. “I try to distract myself with different projects or go fishing or golfing to not think about it.”
Discussing drought years of the past, Preston says his father, Duane, and he recently discussed a time when Duane ended up having to combine corn on Sept. 17.
“Yeah, that’s not ideal,” Preston said.
If the dryness continues, Preston says they’re probably looking at the end of September for soybean harvest this year. The Burchills typically harvest beans around the second week of October in a normal year.
“We grow a little longer maturity beans because of the yield they can put on in that time,” Preston explained. “The beans we plant are really good on IDC (Iron Deficiency Chlorosis) because we’ve got quite a few spots that have that. On corn we usually plant an 87-90-day maturity hybrid.”
As for plans following harvest this year, Preston says they have contracts on both their corn and soybeans.
“We’ll probably haul all our beans to the elevator, even if they’re not sold,” he said. “For corn, we usually dry it ourselves and we’ll sit and market it throughout the winter and into the spring.”
The start of August for the Burchills was filled with warm days and smoky skies, but both Preston and Duane were keeping busy cleaning up the shop. They are also planning on painting an outbuilding, as well as the house. Preston says they’ll be going with a blue or dark gray color, whatever the boss – Preston’s wife Beth – decides.
The month of August not only marks the start of a new school year, but Preston will also be turning 30 years old this month.
“All I want for my birthday is some rain,” he concluded.