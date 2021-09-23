Davidsons finish small grain harvest, desiccate flax

TIOGA, N.D. – Harvest is moving along well at the Davidson farm in the northwestern region, according to Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and their two kids, Gracelyn and Gavin.

Ryan gave his report while watching his kids on the 4-H float in the parade on Sept. 11, during the 62nd annual Tioga Farm Festival Days (Sept. 10-12). After the parade, there were some additional activities for the kids down at the park to participate in.

“The kids are having a lot of fun in the parade at the Tioga Farm Festival,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, the weather has been milder in the mornings, more like the beginning of fall.

“It is starting to sprinkle here a little today (Sept. 11). The weather has been cooler in the mornings over the past couple of weeks and hotter in the afternoons, in the 80s and 90s,” Ryan said.

Small grains have been cut and stored at the farm, including barley, durum, and spring wheat.