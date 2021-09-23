Davidsons finish small grain harvest, desiccate flax

TIOGA, N.D. – Harvest is moving along well at the Davidson farm in the northwestern region, according to Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and their two kids, Gracelyn and Gavin.
Ryan gave his report while watching his kids on the 4-H float in the parade on Sept. 11, during the 62nd annual Tioga Farm Festival Days (Sept. 10-12). After the parade, there were some additional activities for the kids down at the park to participate in.
“The kids are having a lot of fun in the parade at the Tioga Farm Festival,” Ryan said.
Meanwhile, the weather has been milder in the mornings, more like the beginning of fall.
“It is starting to sprinkle here a little today (Sept. 11). The weather has been cooler in the mornings over the past couple of weeks and hotter in the afternoons, in the 80s and 90s,” Ryan said.
Small grains have been cut and stored at the farm, including barley, durum, and spring wheat.
“We finished combining small grains a week ago, so we’ve been just hauling grain and doing a little fall field work,” he said.
The Davidsons cut some good quality spring wheat this harvest season.
“We did have a little rain on our spring wheat, but we didn’t have any issues with falling numbers. We had some good spring wheat on our northernmost fields, 60-pound wheat, but at some of our fields south of Tioga that didn’t get as much rain, we had some 56-pound wheat,” he said.
The flax started to re-flower, so the Davidsons had to desiccate the crop. They are waiting for it to dry down in order to cut it.
“In another week, we should be able to harvest that,” he said.
In addition, the sunflowers are beginning to dry down at the farm.
“We should have a pretty decent flower crop coming. I am looking forward to cutting them, but it will probably be the second week in October before we do that,” he said.
Ryan hauled spring wheat to United Quality Co-op in Ross, N.D., where the grain was contracted.
Meanwhile, he harrowed some fields to prep them and get rid of weeds before winter.
“I thought about putting in winter wheat at one time, but it seems as if we have newer and better-yielding spring wheat varieties than we have winter wheat varieties,” he said. “The only major reason to put winter wheat in would be a labor and time savings. We have gotten better yields with spring wheat, but of course, that depends on the year and the timeliness of rain. This year, I don’t think winter wheat would have been any better than spring wheat.”
Ryan is planning to do some fall herbicide spraying if the weather cools down even more.
“We did get a decent enough rain (in August) to grow some of these weeds,” he concluded.
