Davidsons harvesting yellow peas, malting barley

TIOGA, N.D. – Entering the Jenice and Ryan Davidson farm, the long driveway to the shop is lined with rows of blooming sunflowers on both sides – much like a postcard photo.

Rain showers fell, sometimes heavy, for a half hour around the area from New Town north to Stanley, N.D., but there was only a light drizzle in the air around the Davidson farm on Aug. 9.

“We are in a bit of an oasis here,” said Ryan, as the sun peeked out for a few minutes.

Nevertheless, the sunflowers, which are ending their seed filling stage, appreciated the light rain showers that fell off and on from Aug. 9-11. However, it wasn’t enough to push the rain gauge up a notch.

“We had some piddly rain showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday – nothing that amounted to much. Certain fields might have received a quarter inch,” Ryan said. There were chances for rain forecasted at the farm throughout the third full week in August.

Harvest 2021 began on Friday, Aug. 6, when Ryan got started cutting his fields of yellow peas. He had dessicated them a week and a half earlier and they were ready to go.

He climbed into his Lexion 760 combine with a MacDon FlexDraper header and quickly cut through the golden peas.

Their second combine, also a Lexion, was out of the shop and was able to help with harvesting.

“We had below average yields on the peas, but, for the year, it was what we had expected. It wasn’t a shocker,” he said.

With the high heat and lack of good rain over most of the summer, the Davidsons were glad to get those yields.