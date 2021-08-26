Davidsons harvesting yellow peas, malting barley

TIOGA, N.D. – Entering the Jenice and Ryan Davidson farm, the long driveway to the shop is lined with rows of blooming sunflowers on both sides – much like a postcard photo.
Rain showers fell, sometimes heavy, for a half hour around the area from New Town north to Stanley, N.D., but there was only a light drizzle in the air around the Davidson farm on Aug. 9.
“We are in a bit of an oasis here,” said Ryan, as the sun peeked out for a few minutes.
Nevertheless, the sunflowers, which are ending their seed filling stage, appreciated the light rain showers that fell off and on from Aug. 9-11. However, it wasn’t enough to push the rain gauge up a notch.
“We had some piddly rain showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday – nothing that amounted to much. Certain fields might have received a quarter inch,” Ryan said. There were chances for rain forecasted at the farm throughout the third full week in August.
Harvest 2021 began on Friday, Aug. 6, when Ryan got started cutting his fields of yellow peas. He had dessicated them a week and a half earlier and they were ready to go.
He climbed into his Lexion 760 combine with a MacDon FlexDraper header and quickly cut through the golden peas.
Their second combine, also a Lexion, was out of the shop and was able to help with harvesting.
“We had below average yields on the peas, but, for the year, it was what we had expected. It wasn’t a shocker,” he said.
With the high heat and lack of good rain over most of the summer, the Davidsons were glad to get those yields.
Some of the peas were contracted and went into the bin. Ryan took some to the local elevator to clear out some space. He has the bins cleaned out that he needs for this year’s harvest.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, Ryan stated cutting malting barley.
“We were going to start on Monday (Aug. 9), but with the light rain showers, that kept the grain moisture up,” he said.
The Davidsons had a nice malting barley crop, all in all, for a dry year. They took the crop off at under 14 percent moisture, but because of the dry year, the protein was higher than they would have liked.
“The protein was a little higher, but we didn’t fertilize a lot trying to keep the protein down. I think they will take it – they won’t have a choice this year,” Ryan said.
Overall, the barley yields were what Ryan expected for the year.
“It wasn’t exceptional by any means,” he said.
He anticipated being finished with cutting malting barley by Aug. 15, and the plan was to get started on spring wheat on Aug. 18.
In addition, he has some durum that was seeded into sunflower stubble, which is probably going to be ready to cut soon.
“They are forecasting some rain next week, so we may go and try that before the spring wheat. With the drought, the durum really got pushed along,” he said. “We might go and try that, and leave the spring wheat, which won’t be affected by the rain. They want nice, bright amber-colored durum. One rain will knock you from a 90 percent hard amber grain to a 75 percent color.”
While there is not much price difference on the durum, Ryan said they like to “take it off when it is a nice, bright color.”
With the spring wheat, “as long as your falling numbers are okay, it doesn’t matter what color it is,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ryan sprayed insecticide on some of the sunflowers and all of the flax.
“You look on the pavement this morning and it is covered with grasshoppers. The hoppers are getting thicker and thicker as their vegetation is disappearing, so they are finding the green spots and concentrating on them,” he said. “The insecticide label says it has up to three weeks residual, so it should hold at least two weeks, and then we will reassess. We should be all right.”
Ryan thinks harvest will be shorter this year than in other years.
“Because the bushels aren’t there and the stands are shorter, we’re able to run it through the machine quicker and have a lot more ground speed,” he said. “We are getting a lot more acres done per day, and as long as the weather cooperates, we should be done pretty quickly.”
Ryan and Jenice’s kids, Gracelyn and Gavin, started school on Thursday, Aug. 19, and they are looking forward to a great year.