Davidsons operate generational family farm in northwestern ND

TIOGA, N.D. – In the northwestern region in Williams County, where durum and wheat are king, and producers have the advantage to rotate in many crops, fifth-generation producers Ryan and Jenice Davidson operate their generational family farm.
The couple has two children – a son, Gavin, and a daughter, Gracelyn.
The farm began when Ryan’s great-great-grandfather, Halvor Davidson, homesteaded a quarter section of land in 1902.
Over the years, the diversified farm on gentle rolling acres passed down to generations of Davidsons. Ryan’s great-grandparents, Ernest and Mable, were the second generations on the family farm.
His grandparents, Raymond and Mary, took over as the third generation. Mary continues to live on the farm.
Each generation farmed with the generation before, and the land expanded acre by acre to hold new crops. In the 1980s, the diversified farm had cattle, but Ryan said they are now down to horses, ducks, chickens – and farm dogs, of course.
“My daughter and my wife ride horses,” Ryan said.
His parents, Mike and Holly, were the fourth generation on the farm. In addition to Ryan, Mike and Holly had two other children – Heather and Jody.
The farm began to make major crop changes in the 1990s.
In the mid-90s, the farm added broadleaves, mainly sunflowers, to diversity and help with disease pressures. Later in the decade, the farm added pulses to the rotation, providing extra nitrogen to boost the following crops.
When Mike passed away in the early 2000s, Holly continued to farm with Ryan and Heather.
Ryan was in his late teens when he took over the farm’s day-to-day operational decisions.
Heather is no longer working on the family farm and Holly is now retired.
“Mom is retired now and lives south of Riverdale. She is taking the spring off to do her gardening,” Ryan said.
If Ryan needed her, Holly could come help farm. However, with the dry spring, he is seeding a little more slowly than in previous years, hoping for more rain in the forecast.
The entire state has been dry and remains in various levels of drought stage as seeding begins. However, a rain/snow mix from April 24-26 relieved some dry topsoil areas, but the precipitation didn’t moisten the subsoil moisture yet.
“It has been dry here this spring. We got 4-5 inches of snow, which will help a little bit, but we will need more,” he said. “Last spring was dry, but we had enough moisture from the fall before to help the subsoil. This spring is by far the driest spring that I can remember we have had to seed into.”
On the farm, Ryan was preparing to seed his crops on April 27. He planned to begin with seeding barley.
“We will be planting spring wheat, durum, barley, oats, sunflowers, flax and yellow peas,” he said prior to planting. “I had it down to five crops last year, which was really nice, but I have added more this year.”
He likes to experiment on the farm to find crops that best fit his rotations and provide the best economic outcome.
“I do like to experiment, but I like to stick with my core. My main crops are peas, sunflowers, and the wheat and durum acres switch out as to which one claims the more acres from year to year. But those are our four main crops,” he said. “We might do a few hundred acres of something else. Barley depends on the year. Some goes to malting and some is raised for feed.”
Ryan plants sunflowers because they “go down deep and forage for nutrients.”
“Sunflowers break up compaction layers and spread out our harvest, and I don’t mind harvesting in the fall. But in 2019, harvesting sunflowers did run into 2020,” he said. “In addition, we don’t have the disease issues with flowers that they have farther east, and they are a good fit for us up here. We don’t have much for blackbird pressure – it’s very limited – as other regions do.”
Ryan said his 2020 crop turned out to be a good crop.
“We had a really good year last year,” he added.
Jenice and Ryan’s kids are finishing up school for 2021, and attend in-person classes. Both kids are glad to be in school full-time and neither liked attending school online.
“Gavin is in sports. He wrestles and plays football, and our daughter, Gracelyn, enjoys playing volleyball,” he said.
Ryan is a director on the Northern Pulse Growers Board of Directors and was a member of the U.S. Durum Growers Association for a time.
For now, the family is watching the skies and hoping for rain.