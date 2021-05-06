Davidsons operate generational family farm in northwestern ND

TIOGA, N.D. – In the northwestern region in Williams County, where durum and wheat are king, and producers have the advantage to rotate in many crops, fifth-generation producers Ryan and Jenice Davidson operate their generational family farm.

The couple has two children – a son, Gavin, and a daughter, Gracelyn.

The farm began when Ryan’s great-great-grandfather, Halvor Davidson, homesteaded a quarter section of land in 1902.

Over the years, the diversified farm on gentle rolling acres passed down to generations of Davidsons. Ryan’s great-grandparents, Ernest and Mable, were the second generations on the family farm.

His grandparents, Raymond and Mary, took over as the third generation. Mary continues to live on the farm.

Each generation farmed with the generation before, and the land expanded acre by acre to hold new crops. In the 1980s, the diversified farm had cattle, but Ryan said they are now down to horses, ducks, chickens – and farm dogs, of course.

“My daughter and my wife ride horses,” Ryan said.

His parents, Mike and Holly, were the fourth generation on the farm. In addition to Ryan, Mike and Holly had two other children – Heather and Jody.

The farm began to make major crop changes in the 1990s.

In the mid-90s, the farm added broadleaves, mainly sunflowers, to diversity and help with disease pressures. Later in the decade, the farm added pulses to the rotation, providing extra nitrogen to boost the following crops.

When Mike passed away in the early 2000s, Holly continued to farm with Ryan and Heather.