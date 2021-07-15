Davidsons pleased to receive slow rain over three mornings

TIOGA, N.D. – At the Ryan and Jenice Davidson farm near Tioga, the last week of June brought cooler temperatures and three days of soft rain showers, relieving drought stress in the fields.

“We have had about three-quarters of an inch of rain in the last week,” Ryan said on July 1. “Friday morning (June 25), we received about .40 inches of rain; then Saturday morning, .20, and Sunday morning, .15, and it came down nice and slow. It was really nice.”

The fields south of Tioga received the full three-quarters of an inch, while fields to the north probably got a half-inch.

In fact, at least one field of peas got quite a bit of rain.

“I tried to do some late spraying and it was a mess (with muddy conditions), but it was nice to have the rain,” he said. “The peas are looking good, but they are poking a few flowers. It is not ideal to flower in this heat.”

Ryan said peas do better if they can flower slowly and then set pods after 2-3 weeks.