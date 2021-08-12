Davidsons preparing to get started on harvest

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and two kids, Gavin and Gracelyn, was taking a short afternoon break at Powers Lake before harvest starts at his farm.
The crops are rapidly maturing, turning and nearing readiness for harvest.
“Once we get going, it will be just boom, boom, boom, until the end,” Ryan said.
The weather has stayed slightly cooler with temperatures down in the high 80s, which is a drop from many consecutive days of 90 degrees.
“It is pretty bad when 85 degrees feels cool, but we’ve had a few days where the smoke has kept the temperatures down,” he said. The smoke is from fires in the western U.S.
Rain has been non-existent, however, while the winds have picked up.
“The spigot shut off except for a few passing showers that didn’t amount to anything,” he said. “It is burning up here now.”
The field peas will be the first crop to be cut on the farm, and Ryan thinks it looks like a “fair” crop to him. There was a good pod set on the peas.
Some farmers that have cut their peas already reported about a 30 bushel per acre crop, but some others were only getting single-digits at some farms in eastern Montana.
“We were able to get the peas desiccated,” he said. They applied the desiccant on July 28, and Ryan anticipated they would be ready to cut on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Ryan contracted a few of the peas.
“We have room to bin all our crops. So after the contract, we will just bin the peas. The market has been good for yellow peas, so we will see what happens,” he said.
After the peas, Ryan will cut malting barley. Most of it has turned.
“It has uneven emergence. In a perfect world, I suppose it should have been swathed. But I sold my swathing equipment years ago,” he said. “By the time we get done with the peas, we should be able to get going on it.”
The barley will dry down in the field to about 13 percent moisture.
“Barley is hard to dry down in the bin. It is best to dry it down in the field,” he said. “We have warm weather in the forecast, so drying down shouldn’t be a problem.”
The early spring wheat is starting to turn and is just behind the barley, Ryan said. The durum is starting to turn, as well.
The flax is just finishing flowering and is setting bolls as it matures. A boll is on top of the flax plant and holds the seeds.
Ryan has been spraying his flowers with insecticide for grasshoppers. He has worked with his crop advisory service, Production Service Inc., at Mohall, for the past 10 years.
The 6-foot-tall sunflowers are flowering right now and could use an inch of rain sometime soon. They mine down for moisture, but the leaves do get “droopy” due to the heat.
Ryan is waiting for an insecticide for the flowers.
“I am waiting on a new insecticide called Vantacor, an FMC product, which has been labeled for sunflowers,” he said. According to the website, it has long residual control on a range of crops.
One of Ryan’s combines is still in the shop, so he is waiting on that. He will be able to start cutting the peas with his Lexion combine and flex header, one 40-foot-wide and one 45-foot-wide.
“I don’t mind combining if they work, but I don’t like working on combines,” he said.
The forecast is for warm temperatures with little rain in the forecast, so there shouldn’t be problems finishing harvesting once he starts.