Davidsons preparing to get started on harvest

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan Davidson, who farms with his wife, Jenice, and two kids, Gavin and Gracelyn, was taking a short afternoon break at Powers Lake before harvest starts at his farm.

The crops are rapidly maturing, turning and nearing readiness for harvest.

“Once we get going, it will be just boom, boom, boom, until the end,” Ryan said.

The weather has stayed slightly cooler with temperatures down in the high 80s, which is a drop from many consecutive days of 90 degrees.

“It is pretty bad when 85 degrees feels cool, but we’ve had a few days where the smoke has kept the temperatures down,” he said. The smoke is from fires in the western U.S.

Rain has been non-existent, however, while the winds have picked up.

“The spigot shut off except for a few passing showers that didn’t amount to anything,” he said. “It is burning up here now.”

The field peas will be the first crop to be cut on the farm, and Ryan thinks it looks like a “fair” crop to him. There was a good pod set on the peas.

Some farmers that have cut their peas already reported about a 30 bushel per acre crop, but some others were only getting single-digits at some farms in eastern Montana.

“We were able to get the peas desiccated,” he said. They applied the desiccant on July 28, and Ryan anticipated they would be ready to cut on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Ryan contracted a few of the peas.

“We have room to bin all our crops. So after the contract, we will just bin the peas. The market has been good for yellow peas, so we will see what happens,” he said.