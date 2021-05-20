Davidsons quickly seeding small grains in early May

TIOGA, N.D. – Out in the farm fields at the Ryan and Jenice Davidson farm in the northwestern region, seeding was progressing quickly.
“We’ve finished seeding all the barley and have gotten a little bit of the spring wheat done,” Ryan said at the end of the first week of May. “Then we’ll switch over to some durum and sunflowers over the weekend.”
Ryan had hoped to start seeding the peas by Monday, May 10. He said he has had some part-time employees helping with planting.
While the skies were mostly gray and some heavy clouds were spotted in the distance over Mother’s Day weekend, precipitation seemed to be skipping the Davidson farm fields.
“We’re hoping to see some rain, but so far, it has been dry,” he said.
Ryan has seeded into some fields where there was moisture about 2-2.5 inches down, which he likes to put the wheat on if the rotation fits.
However, there were other fields where he found no moisture at that depth, and basically had to “dust in his seed.”
The earliest-seeded barley has been coming out of the soil in some fields.
“Some of the barley I seeded about 12 days ago has started to emerge,” he said, glad that some fields have found the moisture to germinate.
This spring, Ryan is planting a malting variety called Moravian 165. It is a high-yielding, high-malting quality two-row variety that will go to Rahr Malting Co.
“Moravian 165 is a variety used in Coors beer,” Ryan said.
Another variety he is planting is AAC Synergy, a two-row variety out of Canada with good yield potential.
“Synergy is a new one for us. We haven’t raised any Synergy before,” he said.
Ryan is also seeding CDC Austenson, a two-row feed barley.
“A lot of the feed barley is pearled and goes into the pet food market, and that has been a good market for us over the last few years,” Ryan said.
For spring wheat, the Davidsons are seeding ND VitPro, a newer high-protein wheat.
“It has been a good quality wheat for us, and we will also be seeding some Ingmar spring wheat, as well,” he said.
For durum, Ryan is seeding ND Grano this year.
Ryan drives a Challenger tractor to pull the Horsch air seeder and anhydrous tank down the rows to plant his barley, spring wheat, peas, mustard and durum.
He will switch out the drill for a 16-row AGCO White precision row planter to put in his sunflower acres.
Last fall, Ryan spread fertilizer on his 2021 sunflower fields, so those fields are ready to plant.
“I spread urea on the sunflower fields last fall, and everything else gets anhydrous with the air seeder,” he said
Every acre on the Davidson farm is soil tested before decisions are made on fertilizer. Some fields will have variable rate fertilizer applied, as well.
“This year we are putting down MAP 11-52-0 phosphate and potash,” he explained.
With weeds, there hasn’t been many popping out of the ground this spring due to the dry conditions, so burning down acres ahead of the planter was not needed on most fields.
“Typically, we would burn down acres ahead of the seeder. But there isn’t much growing yet,” he added. “There are a few fields that we do have some burndown on, but for the most part, it hasn’t been needed.”
Ryan likes to run the sprayer, so he will be in the sprayer when it comes to in-crop weed spraying later on.
When Ryan has had some spare moments, he has been doing some maintenance on machines and updating technology on his row planter.
The Davidson farm would not run as efficiently as it does without Jenice.
Jenice, who is a busy mom, helps on the farm as much as possible. She grew up on a ranch, and in particular, learned to love riding and caring for horses, so agriculture is natural for her.
“Right now, Jenice is being our go-to person to run for parts, move people and machinery around the fields, and do whatever we need to stay in the field,” Ryan said. “Jenice also packs us lunches, makes hot meals for everybody, and runs out with food and coffee.”