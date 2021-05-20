Davidsons quickly seeding small grains in early May

TIOGA, N.D. – Out in the farm fields at the Ryan and Jenice Davidson farm in the northwestern region, seeding was progressing quickly.

“We’ve finished seeding all the barley and have gotten a little bit of the spring wheat done,” Ryan said at the end of the first week of May. “Then we’ll switch over to some durum and sunflowers over the weekend.”

Ryan had hoped to start seeding the peas by Monday, May 10. He said he has had some part-time employees helping with planting.

While the skies were mostly gray and some heavy clouds were spotted in the distance over Mother’s Day weekend, precipitation seemed to be skipping the Davidson farm fields.

“We’re hoping to see some rain, but so far, it has been dry,” he said.

Ryan has seeded into some fields where there was moisture about 2-2.5 inches down, which he likes to put the wheat on if the rotation fits.