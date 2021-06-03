Davidsons receive a little moisture, but hoping for more

TIOGA, N.D. – Ryan and Jenice Davidson are nearing the finish line for spring planting as planters continue seeding through acreage on their farm in northwestern North Dakota.

Malting barley, feed barley, sunflowers and durum are all in the ground, with some plants emerging, and only spring wheat and flax are left to finish seeding.

“We have some wheat and flax acres left, but we pulled back a little and I stopped planting because we were burning through discs so fast,” Ryan said, taking a break from farm work to report on operations. He explained the discs were wearing out too fast and needing constant replacing.

Part of the problem has been the continued extremely dry conditions, in spite of a little precipitation.

“We’ve been seeding basically into dust, putting (seed) in the ground and hoping for rain,” he said.

Some grateful precipitation, albeit slight, fell on May 22, with chances for more moisture in the forecast.