Davidsons will be Farm & Ranch Guide western reporters

TIOGA, N.D. – In the northwestern region in Williams County, where durum and wheat are king, and producers have the advantage to rotate in many crops, fifth-generation producers Ryan and Jenice Davidson operate their generational family farm.

The couple has two children, a son, Gavin, and a daughter, Gracelyn.

The farm began when Ryan’s great, great grandfather Halvor Davidson homesteaded a quarter section of land in 1902.

Over the years, the diversified farm on gentle rolling acres passed down to generations of Davidsons. Ryan’s great grandparents, Ernest and Mable, were the second generations on the family farm.

His grandparents, Raymond and Mary, took over as third generations. Mary continues to live on the farm.

Each generation farmed with the generation before, and the land expanded acre by acre to hold new crops. In the 80s, the diversified farm had cattle, but Ryan said they are now down to horses, ducks, chickens – and farm dogs, of course.