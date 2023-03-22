HAZELTON, N.D. – Another blizzard hit Black Leg Ranch in March, and its 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts created huge snowdrifts while the Doans were busy feeding animals and waiting for the twins to arrive.

“It’s snowing and blowing right now, and I barely made it to my house,” said Jayce Doan, explaining that there is a 1.5-mile-long driveway to get to their home southeast of Bismarck on the south side of the ranch. “It had drifted so bad that when I got home, even though the snowplow had went through a few hours ago, the snow had already drifted back in.”

This storm was the second over the past couple weeks that affected the ranch.

“The first one gave us like 10 inches, while the second gave around 8 inches or so,” he said.

With the blizzards coming one after the other, the roads continue to have snow drifting over them, making it difficult to get around. Jayce has needed to move snow every day before he can feed animals.

“From Nov. 10 until now, there has been snow on the ground every day. It seems we’re wasting a lot of time and fuel moving snow,” he said. “When I talk to people, everybody has been complaining about that. They are just spending a lot of time cleaning snow and you just get it cleaned and it starts snowing again,” he said.

Jayce hopes to see some sun soon, just to “shrink the snow.”

“The ditches are so full of snow, and there are so many snow piles, there is nowhere for more snow to go,” he said, noting that at least the temperatures risen above zero. “Fortunately, the temperatures have been in the 20s and 30s, so it hasn’t been bad for the cattle or the buffalo.”

Jayce had hoped to participate in the rodeo on March 11 at the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City, N.D., but with the road conditions, he wasn’t able to go. However, the family was able to attend the ceremony on March 8 at the show when Jerry Doan was inducted into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.

“The roads weren't very good then either, but we were able to be there and attend the award ceremony. My dad was honored, so it was nice to be there for him,” Jayce said.

Jayce has enjoyed an extensive rodeo career, as he’s competed in rodeos since he was young. By the sixth grade, Jayce was a standout and qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. It was held in Gallup, N.M., and as circumstances happened, Jayce had to travel to the event without his parents.

“My dad and mom were on the Mandan Rodeo Committee over the Fourth of July, and the Junior High Finals used to be held during that same timeframe, so my parents actually sent me to the rodeo as a sixth-grader alone, but I had some friends with me,” he said. “I’m sure it tugged on their hearts a little bit – me being by myself – but they bought me a cellphone before I left so I could communicate with them.”

At the time, one of his brothers was living in Arizona, so he came over to be with Jayce. Later, his parents flew down to see him compete in the breakaway roping event at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

“That was an event for younger kids at the time, so for me, it was just kind of stepping stone,” he said.

Jayce continued to be passionate about rodeo while attending Century High School in Bismarck, N.D. On the high school rodeo team, he had the drive and skill to compete in steer wrestling, cutting, calf roping and team roping.

“At the time, I liked all of those,” he said.

Jayce had four horses that were skilled in various rodeo competitions that he hauled around the state and region to high school rodeos depending on which rodeo event he was competing in.

For steer wrestling, Jayce had a special horse, Wiz, and they worked as a close team. Together, they were fast – very fast.

“Yeah, Wiz was already trained when I bought him. He was just a really good horse, took really good care of me, and took me to a lot of good opportunities,” he said. “He died last winter and that was a tough deal.”

Jayce was fortunate enough to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo all four years.

“I went into high school and I made the National Finals in the cow cutting event, and I went to the finals in Farmington, N.M., twice, in my freshman and sophomore years, and the finals in Gillette, Wyo., my junior and senior years,” Jayce said. “My junior year was my best overall, and I got 12th in the nation in cutting.”

At all the rodeos, Jayce said he wasn’t the type to get nervous or over-excited before he shot out of the gate to compete.

“You just kind of got to stay out of your head because you know you have the potential and the skills to do things, and then you just can’t think about it too much,” he said. “It gets better with experience and age. You kind of mature, grow up, and that stuff just works itself out.”

He received a four-year rodeo scholarship to Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., and competed on the MSU College Rodeo Team in calf roping and steer wrestling. He rode a couple of bulls on the team, but he didn’t focus on that competition.

Jayce missed qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in his junior year by one point. It was a disappointment, but it didn’t stop him.

“After I graduated college, I got my pro card for professional rodeo and amateur rodeo,” he said.

Today, Jayce is a member of the North Dakota Rodeo Association (NDRA) and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He competes in the Badlands Rodeo Circuit, which includes North Dakota and South Dakota.

Last year, he won the NDRA’s title in steer wrestling.

“It was really cool (winning the title) – it was emotional. I had gotten reserve two years ago. I went to state two years ago and was leading, and then, I lost it at the state final. It was good redemption to get it done finally,” he said.

Jayce has had a new horse for the last two years that he is devoted to and takes to rodeo competitions.

“His name is Cherokee. He’s a really good horse, too, and has become my new baby,” he said.

To compete at the pro or amateur level in steer wrestling or other events, Jayce explained the rodeo competitor needs a horse that is not only skilled, but very fast.

“There is a lot that goes into it, but the horse needs to have speed. You jump off your horse and grab the steer by the horns, and then the clock stops when you flip the steer onto his side and all four legs are facing out,” he said. “Technically, it only takes four seconds.”

Jayce said rodeo has been “good to him” and he has, fortunately, never had any major injuries.

While he loves the sport of rodeo, he said it can get expensive – especially driving and pulling a horse trailer to events all over the country.

“Fuel is a killer. And then horses are super expensive and entry fees are are just kind of a wash because that money goes into the prize pot,” he said.

Last year, Jayce entered circuit rodeos and drove to Buffalo, Minn.; Cherokee, Iowa; Glasgow, Mont.; and Grand Island, Neb.

Two of his favorite rodeos that he has competed in were Pendleton, Ore., and Cheyenne, Wyo.

“Pendleton is on a racetrack, and the infield is all grass. When you run your steer, it is on grass, which is tough. If you take a spill, it is on hard grass,” he said.

In the home area, Jayce likes the setup of the Mandan Rodeo Association.

“They have a brand-new rodeo arena coming this year,” he said.

Kassy often travels with Jayce to the rodeos, and she can enter rodeos in barrel racing. However, with the twins arriving any day now, and their son, Jordy, Kassy hasn’t been able to compete recently.

Jayce recently entered the Fargo rodeo on the weekend of March 24-25.

“It would be nice to get some money before summer,” he said.

However, the twins are arriving soon, so Jayce will see what happens.

“We’re really excited about the twins, and they are going to be delivered soon,” he concluded.