Doans raise commercial herd, buffalo at Black Leg Ranch

STERLING, N.D. – In the tall, native prairie grasses and forages on pastures at Black Leg Ranch, commercial Black Angus cattle graze rotationally during the summer and stay out on the land throughout the year. In the southern part of the ranch, a herd of buffalo graze on their own pastures.

Jayce and Kassy Doan, fifth-generation ranchers on Black Leg Ranch, are passionate about ranching and raise the livestock regeneratively, mimicking the way nature intended. The couple has a son, Jordy, the sixth generation on the ranch, and they are also expecting twins.

Their ranch home is located in the southern part of the ranch where the buffalo graze.

Jayce and Kassy also own and operate their own value-added meats business that is separate from the ranch. Black Leg Ranch Meats sells meat products from grass-fed/grass-finished beef and buffalo around the country.

“My dad is really big on whoever wants to come back to the ranch has to bring something to the table to create added income because the cattle alone can’t support all of our families,” Jayce said. “After Kassy and I had our first child, she had been teaching school and we decided it would be best for Kassy to stay home and raise our son and take over the meat business. She has made leaps and bounds of progress with it that I never could. So we are selling all of our own ranch-sourced beef and buffalo meat.”

The ranch is historic, with a long history of farming and ranching on the ranch that has been passed from generation to generation.

In 1882, George and Louisa Doan homesteaded the ranch, coming from Canada down to what was then known as the Dakota Territory. George began the ranch with a homestead deed, which gave him 160 acres and he soon filed another claim for another 160 acres.

George later moved west to a warmer climate due to his daughter’s health, and his son, Jewell Doan Sr., took over operating the ranch. He worked hard, and in the 1930s, he brought the first Black Angus cattle to southern Burleigh County. Jewell’s son, Jewell Jr. (Babe), later took over the ranch when his father became ill.

“My great-grandpa worked three jobs to try and buy land or even keep the land when times weren’t so tough. There were a few times where he had to take the fence down on a section of land because he thought he was going to lose it and then he was able to get enough money and was able to keep it,” Jayce said. “He bought land for a dollar an acre when people thought it was worth a dime and he really grew it.”

Jayce explained Black Leg Ranch was named after the Angus cattle on the operation because people in the area called them that.

“People would always call and tell my great-grandfather, ‘Those black-legged (livestock) are out again,’” he said. Tongue-in-cheek, Jewell decided that would be a good name for the ranch.

Babe passed the ranch down to Jerry and Renae, Jayce’s parents, fourth-generation ranchers, who have grown the ranch significantly since. Jerry and Renae’s three sons (Jeremy, Jay, and Jayce) and their families currently work in different enterprises on the ranch.

The ranch has more than doubled in size since Jayce’s dad has operated it.

“My dad has really been fortunate and smart about his decisions and has been able to grow it a lot,” he said.

Since Jayce was a kid, he knew he wanted to raise livestock and ranch.

“I’ve always been super close with my dad and he’s pretty passionate about agriculture and the livestock industry, so I think I just wanted to follow in his footsteps and continue the legacy that is our ranch,” Jayce said. “We are pretty proud of the ranch and how long it has been going on.”

Jayce also loved rodeoing from the time he was young. He rodeoed in youth rodeos, and later, in junior high and high school rodeos.

After high school, Jayce went to Montana State University (MSU) in Bozeman on a rodeo scholarship. He rodeoed on the MSU team, competing in steer wrestling and calf roping, and graduated with a degree in Animal Science Livestock Management with a minor in American Indian Studies.

“I found my main passion in steer wrestling, and I still compete in the North Dakota Rodeo Association and Professional Rodeo Association in steer wrestling,” Jayce said.

He recently won the 2022 NDRA state championship in steer wrestling.

“It was the culmination of a lot of hard work. There haven’t been many state steer wrestling champions from the east side of the river or from my area, so I was extremely honored,” he added.

While competing on the college rodeo team, Jayce met Kassy, who was competing on her MSU-Northern college rodeo team in barrel racing. A love for rodeoing – and ranching – brought them together.

Kassy grew up on her family’s cattle ranch near Havre, Mont.

“Her family has a ranch in the Bear Paw Mountains of Montana, and they run some cows on park ground and sell their calves in the fall,” he said.

Kassy also had a scholarship for rodeo and earned a degree in Business Administration with minors in Marketing and Small Business Management at MSU-Northern. After moving to North Dakota, she worked for the 65th Legislative Assembly as the Senate Journal Reporter and later worked as the business teacher at the Hazelton Public School.

Jayce and Kassy married in May of 2020 in Montana and returned to the ranch.

On the ranch, Jayce and his brother, Jeremy, came up with the idea of raising buffalo and brought them to the ranch in 2018.

“We manage the buffalo, along with the cattle, in a holistic approach with a rotational system. We’re trying to mimic what the buffalo of 150 years ago did as far as their grazing practices where they would graze a piece of ground down and then leave it alone for a year or so before they came back,” he said.

There were challenges with raising the buffalo this year, possibly due to the lack of timely moisture in the late summer. They were able to get through fences, so Jayce finally moved them to an area where they could be contained easier.

“I struggled quite a bit because I couldn’t keep them inside the fence very well. It may have been because it was dry and the grass was drier, but when it was time for them to move, or when they thought it was time to move, they moved,” Jayce said.

Most of the cows stay in the main part of the ranch. The cows are bred naturally with bulls, and they calve in April/May.

“We’re trying to keep low inputs on the ranch,” he said.

During the summer, Jayce is on the move constantly on his four-wheeler, moving cow/calf pairs to the next pasture.

The Doans use mostly electric fence to move the cows with their rotational grazing.

Jayce and his dad do the rotational grazing, with help from summer interns, who are college students looking to gain experience.

Fencing is one of the biggest challenges on the ranch, and Jayce fixes fence all summer long.

“When cattle get through a barbed wire fence, they only break like a 20-foot stretch, but when they get through an electric fence, they might drag it a mile,” he said. “It is a constant struggle to keep the fences up.”

The Doans have drilled several big wells that are hooked together with pipeline.

“Every pasture now on the main ranch has fiberglass water tanks with freshwater pipeline going to it. And we’re in the process on the south ranch of doing the same. The pipelines are all in now – we just have to set the tanks,” Jayce said.

In addition, the southern ranch, which has a more rugged landscape, has a couple of free-flowing creeks that run through it for the cattle and buffalo to drink from.

“We’re able to utilize the creeks, but we’re trying to get the cattle impact away from the riparian areas,” he said.

Jayce said they are still putting up hay for the winter. When the snow is too deep for the animals to find blades of grass, he will feed them hay. He wants them to graze as long as they can, but he is mindful so the animals don’t go backwards.

“Ideally, we’d be able to graze our animals all throughout the winter, but that’s not always the perfect world,” he said. “Right now, we have two feet of snow sitting on the ground. We are giving the cows a little bit of hay, and yesterday, I fed my cows. Half of them didn’t come in, but the other half did, so they’re still doing fine.”

The Doans plant a 25-species mix of cover crops and forages, such as alfalfa, oats, and hay barley. The cows are able to graze cover crops during the fall or winter.

The spring had good moisture, especially with two blizzards in April. But the weather turned dry toward the end of summer, and the cover crops ended up short. The crops still provided grazing and were good for soil health, as well. Recently, the ranch’s pastures have received good moisture with several inches of snow in November.

“We’re glad to see the snow for the moisture. It is nice because the ground is not frozen yet, so this will hopefully go into the ground,” Jayce said. “Every other day, we have been receiving 2-3 inches of snow.”

Meanwhile, Jayce goes to more than 60 rodeos a year. He has travelled to Pendleton, Ore., this past year, in addition to Cheyenne, Wyo., Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Montana. When Kassy is able to go, she loves going to rodeos with him. It is a family event that one day their sons and daughters may become involved with – as well as agriculture.

Thank you to Jayce and Kassy Doan for allowing our readers to follow along with their operation over the coming months. We wish them the best of success!