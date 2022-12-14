Doans set up booth for Pride of Dakota show in Bismarck

STERLING, N.D. – At Black Leg Ranch, Jayce and Kassy Doan have a busy couple of weeks ahead, especially with the weather fluctuating from cold and windy days with some snow to a few warmer days, which leaves ice forming overnight.

“We’ve had a few days of 40 degrees, which helped melt off the roads and shrink the snowpack. But it seems to get back down to the single digits at night and many days have highs in the teens or 20s, so the snow hasn’t disappeared,” Jayce said.

With their business, Black Leg Ranch Meats, the couple set up a booth on Dec. 2 for the Pride of Dakota show for Christmas at the Bismarck Civic Center. Kassy was there all weekend selling their products.

“She is constantly trying to better our business, whether it be by marketing or creating content on social media or just networking,” Jayce said. “Kassy is awesome at what she does with the business.”

While Kassy was at Pride of Dakota, Jayce traveled down to Las Vegas to attend a bachelor party. He is a groomsman in a wedding in Helena, Mont., on New Year’s Eve. Jayce has a nephew who competed in calf roping during the junior National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, which was part of the NFR lineup going on for a total of 10 days.

While Jayce was gone, he had to find some family members to help feed the animals.

“My dad would have fed, but he is also going to Las Vegas, so Kassy is going to feed the buffalo cows and my brother, Jeremy, will feed the animals in the feedlot until my dad gets back,” he said prior to the trip. “I fed the beef cows enough for three days in a windbreak area to hold them over until Dad gets home.”

Back at the ranch, Jayce starts out the day by feeding the buffalo cows at the southern ranch.

“They’re currently eating a mix of prairie hay and alfalfa and have free choice lick tubs. Once I get back home from my trip, we’re going to wean their calves,” he said. “We would have done it sooner but we didn’t really want them in the lot without one of us around.”

Once the buffalo calves are weaned, Jayce plans to turn the cows back onto crop stubble.

“If I have to feed them hay, I’ll be able to do it out on the prairie and keep the manure out of the lot, which makes me very happy,” he said. The manure is great for increasing soil health on the prairie.

Then Jayce heads for the feedlot, where he feeds those pens of animals and checks the waterers, making sure they are flowing fresh water.

Afterward, he feeds the cowherd at the other side of the ranch, which usually takes him up to the lunch hour.

“The cattle have been holding their own. With the snow melting and creating a hard layer, it does make it a little more difficult for the cows to graze through to the vegetation underneath,” Jayce said. “Many of the fields that had high growth have large snow drifts in them, so it’ll make it a little harder to graze those to their fullest potential, but we can possibly come back to some of those fields in the spring.”

With the cold and snow, Jayce has had to feed more hay late this fall than usual. However, with the warmer days following Thanksgiving, fewer cows were coming to get the extra hay supplementation.

“I can kind of gauge how hungry the cows are when I drive the tractor and bales out to the field and then I can see what percentage of the herd comes running to the tractor,” he said.

The cows know Jayce and what he is bringing out, and if they are hungry, they will come running to the tractor. Otherwise, the cows continue grazing.

After all the herds are checked on and fed, Jayce works around the ranch.

“I’ll work on some odds and ends around the ranch that I’d like to get finished, or service machinery,” he said.

Some of the work Jayce has been focusing on in the afternoons includes a few tractors that have needed major servicing.

“We’ve been tinkering with them. We had a few tractors go down late in the year that needed some major service, so we’ve been tinkering with them. I did have to haul one to town last week because it was beyond our capabilities,” Jayce said. “It seems we never quite finish everything we need to before the snow comes, so I am trying to finish up some of those projects, as well.”

Jayce has been making some portable windbreaks, stacking hay out in the field, and fixing waterers.

The Doans, like all producers in the state, have found it difficult to get around the area for much of November.

“It was very hard to get around, with the wind blowing and drifting snow, some roads were shut down where the shoulder hadn’t been completely plowed yet,” he said, adding that the roads are better now.

On the home front, Jayce said he and Kassy will be going to visit her family at their ranch in Havre, Mont., for Christmas.

“My dad will watch over everything while we are gone,” Jayce concluded.