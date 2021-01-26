Don Boon looks back at the history of D & J Livestock

HANCOCK, Minn. – The story of the Boon farm in southeast Stevens County is one of faith, family, and fortitude.

Don Boon, who is 70, is the ribbon that ties together five generations of farmers, but his wife, children and grandchildren have all worked hard to keep the farm going.

Coming to Stevens County in about 1919, Don’s grandfather and great-uncle emigrated from the Netherlands. They were Dutchmen – skilled in dairying and carpentry.

Don’s grandpa, Tony Boon, purchased the current Boon farm in 1934.

“I know the stories,” Don said. “For the neighbor west of me a mile, Grandpa and his crew built a barn in a little over a week and charged $850 for the whole barn with the haymow floor. They wanted to get done so they could go start on another one.”

Relying mostly on hand tools, the Boons and their crew were strong and capable. Don’s grandpa earned a reputation as a cedar shingle craftsman. You can still see those shingles today atop the granary he built in the mid-1950s.

While some of the Boons were carpenters, Don’s dad and grandpa continued to farm, as well.

There were some good years in the 1950s, and those were especially good years for Don as a young farm kid.

When Don was 4 or 5 years old, his grandpa and dad built a dairy barn and a large granary to hold ear corn.

“The granary has a dump pit in the bottom with an elevator that would bring the corn up to the top,” he said. “In its day, it was quite a thing.”

The Boons farrowed sows, raised chickens, and milked 13 cows in the stanchion dairy barn. They raised oats, soybeans, alfalfa and corn and maintained pasture.