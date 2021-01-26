Don Boon looks back at the history of D & J Livestock

HANCOCK, Minn. – The story of the Boon farm in southeast Stevens County is one of faith, family, and fortitude.
Don Boon, who is 70, is the ribbon that ties together five generations of farmers, but his wife, children and grandchildren have all worked hard to keep the farm going.
Coming to Stevens County in about 1919, Don’s grandfather and great-uncle emigrated from the Netherlands. They were Dutchmen – skilled in dairying and carpentry.
Don’s grandpa, Tony Boon, purchased the current Boon farm in 1934.
“I know the stories,” Don said. “For the neighbor west of me a mile, Grandpa and his crew built a barn in a little over a week and charged $850 for the whole barn with the haymow floor. They wanted to get done so they could go start on another one.”
Relying mostly on hand tools, the Boons and their crew were strong and capable. Don’s grandpa earned a reputation as a cedar shingle craftsman. You can still see those shingles today atop the granary he built in the mid-1950s.
While some of the Boons were carpenters, Don’s dad and grandpa continued to farm, as well.
There were some good years in the 1950s, and those were especially good years for Don as a young farm kid.
When Don was 4 or 5 years old, his grandpa and dad built a dairy barn and a large granary to hold ear corn.
“The granary has a dump pit in the bottom with an elevator that would bring the corn up to the top,” he said. “In its day, it was quite a thing.”
The Boons farrowed sows, raised chickens, and milked 13 cows in the stanchion dairy barn. They raised oats, soybeans, alfalfa and corn and maintained pasture.
Then a farm accident occurred in 1963 when Don was 12.
His dad, John Herman Boon, was killed in a silo unloader accident. Don can still point to the spot where his dad died.
Unable to run the farm alone, Don’s mother had an auction to sell machinery and livestock. She rented out the acreage.
It was a difficult time and the Boons found solace in their Lutheran church in Hancock, Minn. The small town of less than 1,000 people had a lot of churches, and the teenagers from all the churches would get together to play softball.
In 1968, one girl from the Hancock Christian Reformed Church caught Don’s eye. Her name was Carol. She was from a family of faith. Her Dutch grandparents were among the founding members of that church in the early 1900s.
Her family taught her the importance of loving and serving God and passing that down to future generations. Carol and Don made a good match, and marriage was proposed.
Graduating in 1969, Don joined the National Guard and served for six years. He also attended Willmar Vo-Tech (later to become Ridgewater Technical College) and prepared to start farming.
“It was a hard thing to start over,” he said. “Not too many guys wanted to start over with a young guy that didn’t know anything. So, I worked for a few farmers. I learned a little bit about the dairy business and decided to try that.”
Carol graduated in 1970 from Morris High School, and the couple married in 1972. The family attended the Hancock Christian Reformed Church.
“Her dad was a handyman and an electrician, so he did a lot of help with fixing and keeping things going here – wiring things for us,” Don said.
Don also credits Carol… “She’s been a big help on the farm,” he added.
The young couple started out farrowing pigs, then remodeled the dairy barn built by Don’s grandpa and dad to milk cows.
They built a new calf barn for the young stock and added a milk house onto the dairy barn. They installed a pipeline. The system was set up to milk 26 cows, but if they rotated cows in and out of the barn, they could milk up to 40 head.
Soon they were solely dairying.
Their son, John, was born in 1973 and grew up helping in the milking barn before graduating from Hancock High School in 1991. John’s two younger sisters, Sarah and Rebecca, were part of the workforce, as well.
“The 1980s were a tough time,” Don said. “Interest was really high (17-21 percent) and a lot of guys quit. The dairy held us together. It was a time of intense physical labor, but also a time of our family working together. We had the steady milk check that the bankers needed to see.
“In 1986, there were a couple of dry years, but we always had enough feed for the cattle and that kept us going.”
Although the cows were eventually sold, John wanted to farm, and his parents wanted to help him. He graduated in 1994 from North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, N.D., and went to work at the Boon farm as well as full-time for a farmer near Cyrus, Minn.
Forming D & J Livestock, LLC, the Boons built their monoslope beef feedlot in 2005, with an addition in 2013. With just under 1,000 animal units and farming approximately 300 acres to feed the cattle, the operation supports two families.
John married his wife, Jennifer, who graduated from Central Minnesota Christian School in Prinsburg, Minn. Their five kids enjoy playing and helping on the farm, and their oldest, Abigail, has an eye for finding sick or injured cattle. Like generations before, the kids enjoy playing in the snow and feeding their barn cats.
Looking around the farm site, Don can see evidence of all five generations everywhere he looks. It is a history that needs to be remembered.
One way is passing down the name “John.” John Herman, Donald John, John Dewey and John Luke are father, son, grandson and great-grandson.
The last three generations have just had one son each in a family filled with girls.
The Boon Farm has always strived to make the farm better for the next generation.
“There was another house on the yard, where our pumphouse is now,” Don said. “My grandpa planted a grove of trees (ash) between the two houses, and my dad came along and planted trees (ash) around the west and north side of the grove.
“When I started, I planted trees (Blue Spruce, ash and dogwood) on the north side. The trees are still there. A few are dying out, but they are all still here.”
The Boon farm has always been about faith, family, and fortitude.
“It’s nice to see John and Jen and the kids enjoying the same farm that I grew up on,” Don said. “I’m glad to be able to pass it down to my kids and grandkids and still look forward to coming to and working on the farm every day.”