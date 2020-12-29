Dry fall, moderate early winter beneficial to D & J Livestock

HANCOCK, Minn. – Snow and cold are normal this time of year, but the early winter of 2020-21 didn’t get that memo.
Most of December remained calm with little rain or snow. Temperatures stayed between 20-40 degrees.
For livestock operations that had prepared for a normal winter, the mild conditions offered savings in time and dollars.
At D & J Livestock, LLC, of Stevens County, things were going smoothly when John Boon gave his late December report.
“With above freezing temperatures, it’s easier to scrape around the pens,” John said. “It gets tricky when the temperature drops well below zero. The manure freezes and over a period of time produces deeper manure ruts, making it hard for the cattle to move around.”
The Boons are scraping and bedding twice per week and adding corn stalks to the bed pack. The cattle are doing really well.
When asked about marketing cattle from a feedlot, John said finished cattle can be marketed year-around.
“We call a cattle buyer to sell them when the markets reach a price we’re happy with, hopefully making a little profit per head,” he said.
They can buy calves at any time, but they usually speak for them in January/February to have them delivered in the April/May timeframe.
“We like to get 450-500-pound Holstein calves in the spring, so they can handle the summer heat while they’re smaller and the winter cold when they’re bigger,” he said.
They buy four pens of Holstein steers for a year rotation and the last pen holds two rotations of beef heifers per year, the first one averaging 500 pounds per head and the next 800 pounds per head.
Their strategy with the two rotations of heifers is to spread out the risk.
To feed the cattle, the Boons use a 540 HD Roto-Mix staggered rotor feed mixer to make their total mixed ration.
To create a desirable cattle ration, Don and John adds the commodities according to moisture level and weight. They start by adding the higher moisture commodities like earlage or silage, and then the dry ingredients like cracked corn, mineral and hay. Wet distillers is added last to bind it all together.
“In our area, we’re blessed to have a few ethanol plants close by to get wet distillers,” he said. “Form-A-Feed delivers the mineral supplement and the rest we grow ourselves.”
Heidi Doering-Resch, M.S., of Form-A-Feed, provides TMR rations based on cattle weights.
As an added service, she completes a feeder mixer audit make certain the Roto-Mix is working correctly. She takes samples at the beginning, middle and end of each bunk to see that every animal is getting the same feed ration throughout the bunk.
Cleaning the pens and spreading manure is a major component of livestock production. One of the challenges of spreading manure is what to do with the manure on top of the crop residue. It creates twice the amount of residue to deal with in the spring, according to John.
“We used to try two passes with a field cultivator, but that did not work at all,” John said. The nutrients and residue were left on the surface.
So the Boons rented or tried out a half-dozen vertical tillage tools, but they couldn’t find one they liked.
They were already using a McFarlane Quadra-Till ripper, and their friend mentioned trying the McFarlane 4100 Series Reel Disk to incorporate residue in the top 1-3 inches. It was the solution they were looking for.
The McFarlane Reel Disk has a patented Dura-Reel. Seven spiral reel blades crosscut the residue and mix it into the soil. It features ultra-shallow concave disk blades that slice residue and can loosen the soil without creating compaction.
Don and John run it at 7-9 miles per hour, and says it creates a perfect seed bed for plant stand and crop uniformity.
“The McFarlane Reel Disk has exceeded our expectations,” he said. “It does an excellent job of incorporating manure to take full advantage of its nutrient value and has helped us to produce higher yields. It’s nice to have a line of equipment that accomplishes what we need it to do.”
Just like everyone else, 2020 threw trials at the Boons and their operation. Even so, they’re looking forward to 2021. “The Lord has blessed our family and farm even in these trying times. We wish you all peace and joy in the New Year!”
