Dry fall, moderate early winter beneficial to D & J Livestock

HANCOCK, Minn. – Snow and cold are normal this time of year, but the early winter of 2020-21 didn’t get that memo.

Most of December remained calm with little rain or snow. Temperatures stayed between 20-40 degrees.

For livestock operations that had prepared for a normal winter, the mild conditions offered savings in time and dollars.

At D & J Livestock, LLC, of Stevens County, things were going smoothly when John Boon gave his late December report.

“With above freezing temperatures, it’s easier to scrape around the pens,” John said. “It gets tricky when the temperature drops well below zero. The manure freezes and over a period of time produces deeper manure ruts, making it hard for the cattle to move around.”

The Boons are scraping and bedding twice per week and adding corn stalks to the bed pack. The cattle are doing really well.

When asked about marketing cattle from a feedlot, John said finished cattle can be marketed year-around.

“We call a cattle buyer to sell them when the markets reach a price we’re happy with, hopefully making a little profit per head,” he said.

They can buy calves at any time, but they usually speak for them in January/February to have them delivered in the April/May timeframe.

“We like to get 450-500-pound Holstein calves in the spring, so they can handle the summer heat while they’re smaller and the winter cold when they’re bigger,” he said.

They buy four pens of Holstein steers for a year rotation and the last pen holds two rotations of beef heifers per year, the first one averaging 500 pounds per head and the next 800 pounds per head.