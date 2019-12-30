GALESBURG, N.D. – Kurt Elliott and the others at Tri E Simmentals are still playing the waiting game – waiting for the corn to dry enough for harvest, waiting for the feedlot surface to freeze and waiting to purchase some calves for the feedlot.
It is hard to believe, but even after a very cold first half of December, which had some days of below zero temperatures, the 12 inches of snow on the feedlot surface has kept that ground from freezing and making it suitable to put cattle on.
“I was in one of the pens and underneath the snow there is still two feet of slop,” Kurt said.
With conditions like that, the few calves they have in the feedlot remain up on the concrete aprons along the feed bunks because it is difficult for the calves to move through the deep snow and the even deeper layer of slop underneath.
“We really want to get the pens shaped up and frozen because when we turn the calves out there we want things to go good and a good surfaced pen makes a big difference. You want to have a lot of straw, good feed in the bunk and a good place for them to move around,” he said.
“You would think we would be there by now, but it is just amazing how slow this freeze up is taking on top of all this manure and slop. The snow does a very good job of insulating the ground from the cold temperatures and the manure in the soil is generating a little heat as well, so that keeps the ground from freezing,” Kurt added.
Kurt has a couple young men who are students at Mayville State who help with some of the work on the farm, and now that they have Christmas vacation, the plan is to work on hauling some of the hay home. Because of the snow in the fields, this will require a little more time and effort than what it normally takes.
“They are big helpers and do a lot of things for us – that helps,” Kurt noted.
With the start of a new year, that also means tax time for those in farming and ranching, since their tax deadline comes a month before the general public’s due date.
“We had a tax appointment the other day and found out we don’t have to spend so much money at the end of the year this year,” he said. “I guess I am trying to put a positive spin on it and don’t have to worry about spending all that money at the end of the year – we have had more than enough expenses.”
On the weekend of Dec. 20-21, the North Dakota Simmental Association had their state meeting and Kurt’s son, Levi, had a calf entered in the state sale, which was held at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
“You always like to have more buyers, but the cattle looked real good and it was fun to see some people you don’t see every day,” he said. “It was a good trip for me and my wife Cheryl.”
Finally, the calving season will soon begin at Tri E Simmentals and the ration megacals have been increased for the cow herd, according to Kurt. The Elliotts are also looking forward to this calving season, since they will be getting their first calves for embryo transfers.
“This last breeding cycle, both my boys did some embryo transfers,” Kurt explained. “We will have our first embryos this year. We used some of the commercial cows to carry them, but the male and female were purebred Simmental and we will see how it works out. It is not a cheap thing to do, but it can really improve your herd quickly and there is a value to it.”