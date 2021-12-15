Fall grazing ends at Midway Polled Herefords as winter sets in

SHEYENNE, N.D. – Bill Smith and the rest of the family welcomed to the world a new grandchild as his youngest daughter, Whitney, gave birth to a healthy, nearly 8-pound baby boy on Nov. 23 – two days prior to Thanksgiving.

To ensure the whole family could get together for the holiday, the Smiths postponed the traditional Thursday Thanksgiving dinner to Sunday. Bill’s mother, as well as his oldest daughter and her family, were able to attend.

As the calendar turned to December, Mother Nature decided it was time for the onset of winter, which meant fall grazing was coming to an end at Midway Polled Herefords.

“We got 5-6 inches of snow, I suppose,” Bill estimated. “So grazing is done. It was about 10 below zero this morning (Dec. 6).”

To help the cattle deal with the frigid temperatures, Bill says they opened up the silage on Dec. 6. They had been feeding grass-mix bales prior to the silage.

“We grazed as long as we could,” he said. “We usually don’t have cattle out grazing this long, but it hadn’t snowed and we were trying to save feed, so we had them out grazing as long as there was something left out there to pick. Every little bit helps.”

The Smiths were working on getting the claves used to silage with their mothers so they could begin weaning in mid-December. They typically wean a little earlier, but Bill says they wanted them out grazing as long as they could, so they pushed weaning back this year. They usually wean the registered calves first, splitting the weaning of them and the commercial herd a couple days apart.