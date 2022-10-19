Fall work starts at Miller farm after frost

WILLISTON, N.D. – With harvest in the books for another year, the Millers have turned their attention to fall work as dropping temperatures on Oct. 6 resulted in a hard frost across their farm fields.

“It was 26 degrees at the farm two night ago. We could see frost on the grass, so it was a hard frost,” said Floyd Miller on Oct. 8, who farms with his son, Casey, and brother, Rodney.

While there had been a small amount of rain falling at the farm in early October, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, dry conditions are settling in for most of northwestern North Dakota.

As part of their fall to-do list, the Millers will be heading out to the fields to begin spraying for weeds.

Casey is still working in the oilfields, so he can only work on weekends.

“The oilfield starts getting busy this time of year so they can get work done before it gets too cold, but Casey should be here to spray,” Floyd said.

Rodney is busy in the field doing what he loves to do – dig for rocks.

“He used to work for a roustabout, so he has his own backhoe and really knows how to operate it well,” Floyd said. “He likes digging rocks, so it’s helpful, but I hope he doesn’t charge me,” Floyd said jokingly.

Floyd hopes to start spraying for weeds in the ditches. After that, the Millers will spray the post-harvest fields for weeds to clean up the fields.

“Even on our land that we rent, we try and spray as much as we can to clean up the weeds,” he said.

The Millers take part in a cost-share program with Williams County for the herbicide Milestone to rid the county of noxious and invasive weeds.

“We use Milestone that the county provides us and helps us with the price,” he said. “It is good for thistles in grasses – we have Canadian thistle around the farm.”

The best time to spray for Canadian thistle is after the first frost, and that time has arrived. Floyd explained plants start to shut down after the first frost and will start sending whatever is sprayed on the leaves down the plant to attack the roots.

His sprayer is a Summers Manufacturing pull-type sprayer with 90-foot booms – 45 feet on each side.

The Millers are also greasing up machines, blowing them out, and cleaning them to store for winter.

“Now that harvest is finished, we are washing the tractors and getting them put away. We blew out the combine, but we are also going to clean it so it looks good,” he said. “We’re also greasing up the trucks in case we have to haul grain.”

Floyd is waiting to see what the durum price does before he considers contracting. He tries to hold on to grain in the farm bins, wait for good prices, and sell at least every third year.

“That’s something I learned from years of farming. Last year was a good year. This year, spring wheat has been going up, so hopefully durum will follow. Durum went up 50 cents last week, at least at our elevator, so it may be starting to move,” Floyd said.

On the home front, Floyd and Debbie celebrated a special anniversary on Oct. 9.

“I suppose I'll have to take my sweetie out for lobster because it’s our 46th wedding anniversary,” Floyd said prior to the anniversary. On their wedding night, they jumped in Debbie’s 1967 convertible Camaro and drove down Main Street in Williston.

Floyd remembers when she called him up on Halloween night in 1975 and asked him to go dancing. They went dancing and he paid $10 for drinks with a check. He framed the check and still has it.

“We went dancing and the rest was history,” Floyd concluded.