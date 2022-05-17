Flooding a concern near Red Lake Falls

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – Trinity Creek Ranch has great success integrating crops and livestock, but this style of farming requires adaptability.

The D4 Exceptional Drought of 2021 for northern Minnesota is no more. Heavy rain in April and May flooded fields/pastures and led to mid-May headaches at Trinity Creek Ranch.

Ranch members include Mikayla and Benjamin Tabert, and Mikayla’s parents, David and Peggy Miller.

They run a cow/calf operation and raise many types of crops at their ranch, located about 45 miles east of Grand Forks, N.D., in Red Lake County.

Conditions were still dry going into March 2022 when the ranch began getting snow that remained into April. As of April 22, there was still frost in the ground and the winter cattle lots were sloppy.

It started to rain – 3.5 inches in late April, then 2.5 inches the first weekend in May, and another 1.6 inches on May 7-8. On May 9, the region received another 1.22 inches of rain. Rainfall totaled almost 9 inches. Another inch of rain was forecast for mid-May.

Ditches were filled with water, and ponded water sat in fields and pastures. MN 92 highway was flooded and closed.

There was no fieldwork taking place, but the cover crops kept soil in place, said Mikayla, and provided feed for the cattle herd.

“Cover crops are growing – mostly rye, but I can find winter camelina and clover in spots. Alfalfa is growing, as well,” she said. “Everything is growing slowly, but the cereal rye is still tillering and should take off pretty quickly in the next week or so.”

Mikayla was happy to see the no-till/cover crop practices reduced soil erosion from the heavy rain. Around the region, gully erosion and soil movement from the heavy rains was easy to see.

“We are not immune to erosion, especially where we have creeks, as large rainfalls have come fast, but our ground is holding up pretty well,” Mikayla said. “Our fields are ‘solid,’ and we’ve been able to drive ATV’s – leaving minimal tracks – in fields to check cows.”

Until recently, the gestating cows were penned and fed hay, but in May, it was time to move the herd of about 100 cows to grazing lands. The cows were first moved to 50 acres of crop land. Tall fescue had been raised for several years, and it was terminated with herbicide last fall. The land was seeded in the fall of 2021 to cereal rye with the intent of growing soybeans in 2023. Due to the wet and late spring, it was decided to graze the cows there to provide a clean and drier place for calving.

Ten acres were penned off for the cows to graze, and they were also fed some big round bales.

The biggest concern was the incessant rain and the soft field conditions. The cows had trouble getting up off the soft soil.

“We had the vet out, and he said the high roughage diet had caused a lot of fermentation. The cows laid down and it thawed a bit, and they were downhill and couldn’t get up,” Mikayla said.

During last year’s dry conditions, the setup had worked very well for calving out the cows. The Millers/Taberts have a corral/maternity pen out in the field just in case there are any complications, but they only used it a few times in 2021.

They culled the cow herd heavily in the fall of 2021 because of drought, so the loss of some cows this spring has been difficult.

The main calving was scheduled to start on May 10, although there were early calves. The Millers/Taberts intended to open more of their 50-acre field to the cows.

“We’re giving them a little more ground, just so they don’t tear things up so much,” Mikayla said. “It’s a different type of spring. It’s hard to plan for a year like this.”

Trinity Creek Ranch intended to soon move the cow/calf pairs to a field that will be planted to sunflowers this year. The field was planted to cereal rye last fall.

“That land is intended to go to sunflowers, so it’s now in fall-seeded cover crops,” she said. “The cereal rye comes up with a little faster growth, and earlier than normal perennial pastures, so it gives us a week or two earlier to be on grass than we normally would be with pasture.

“It gives our grass a little time to get growing, and then we can go to pasture at the end of May, or maybe even early June,” she added.

While wet conditions haven’t allowed spring planting to start, the crew is taking advantage of the feed produced by their cover crops. In addition, rainy conditions will hopefully provide lots of grazing and haying opportunities throughout 2022 and into 2023.

Rain kept the young Tabert family indoors, so Benjamin, Mikayla, Liam and Thea were all looking forward to sunshine and warm days.

“Benjamin and Liam are looking forward to getting the chickens outdoors,” Mikayla said. “Liam loves being outside and rides/walks with us happily to check the cows. Any sunny days are so nice.”

