Gray's commitment drives success at Little Timber Farms

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Rachel Gray does whatever it takes for success for Little Timber Farms, the cattle industry, and her family.
In December, that involved gathering 417 head of developing heifers and shipping them to Chatfield, Minn., for feeding.
Rachel’s commitment to producing a high-quality product also led to many phone calls with customers.
Her desire to help her family even resulted in an airline flight from Bemidji, Minn., to Grand Junction, Colo., where she was met by her husband and stayed at a hotel in Telluride.
Even while she was on vacation, she continued to work with customers and on spreadsheets.
With her husband, Al, and her son, Drew, working at the Ouray Silver Mine, Rachel took a few days away from the ranch to visit them and help them drive home to Blackduck, Minn., for Christmas.
“I double-checked that everything was going good with the heifers, and I said, ‘I can come out here to Colorado,’” she said.
It was a bit of a process to reach Grand Junction, but nothing that Rachel couldn’t handle.
She received a half-hour ride from Little Timber Farms to the Bemidji Regional Airport. From there, she flew to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and then on to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Finally, she took a plane to the Grand Junction Regional Airport, where her husband picked her up and gave her a ride to his hotel.
“It was a little bit of an adventure getting there and through airport security,” she said. “I would love to say, ‘I’m not working,’ but I’ve been making phone calls.”
She chose to wake up at 5 a.m. in her hotel. The windows to her room faced beautiful snow-swept mountains, and she left the curtains open. A cup of steaming coffee tasted good.
“I always think, ‘Thank goodness other cattle producers are up early too,’ because we can visit on the phone,” she said, adding that a cell phone and internet connections are so important for ranching success today.
While in her hotel room, Rachel focused on selling freezer beef in the Blackduck region. The cattle are sold as quarters, halves, or wholes, and are processed at Meyer’s Meats in Nevis, Minn. She tries to reach out to all past and potential customers to see what they are interested in getting.
The paperwork involves walking customers through their “cut” sheets. She asks customers questions like: How do you cook? Do you like food that cooks fast? Do you want to cook a brisket?
“I really focus on a customer’s life and how they use beef in their life,” she said. “That helps me make sure their cut sheet is exactly what they want it to be. I love getting our beef onto the plates of our neighbors.”
She also asks customers if they would like specific recipes for successfully cooking a flank steak or a skirt steak, or other types of beef that might be a little unusual. Rachel has a big spreadsheet with notes about recommendations for specific customers, and what they would like differently next time.
The process is time consuming, she added, but it is worth it to Little Timber Farms. Feeding out open heifers on pasture and local feedstuffs doesn't offer the same profitability as selling developed bred heifers, but it still offers a favorable margin.
“When you look at a nonbreeder, and you’re basically able to market it as a byproduct of the heifer development business, it’s worth it,” she said. “It’s appealing to use them as freezer beef.”
Her other focus while staying in the hotel centered on the developing heifers. She put together 419 head and sent five semi-loads to the Boyum feedlot near Chatfield, Minn., in mid-December.
“We decided to put all of the heifers in the same spot. Moving all of the heifers to Minnesota makes our vet work easier,” she said, adding that her brother is a veterinarian and handles all the farm’s vet work. “We will be completing pre-breeding soundness exams, bangs vaccinations, and all upcoming veterinary work.”
In April, the heifers will be trucked north from Chatfield to Little Timber Farms for breeding and grazing through the summer. There are some plans in place should the drought continue in 2022, she said, including pastures that were seeded with winter rye or winter triticale for the heifers to eat.
“What the rain does this spring will dictate where we are at next fall,” she said.
The goal, she said, is to always have the cattle at Little Timber Farms. When the cattle are at home, people are fully employed and can use the ranch’s equipment and feedstuffs.
Some of the bred heifers will be shipped in October to Georgia and other states in the Southeast. While Chatfield is closer to Georgia than Blackduck, it makes sense to haul the heifers back home in the spring of 2022.
Rachel is determined to raise rotationally grazing cattle, so that’s why the heifers must be trucked back home. She advertises her heifers as trained to rotational graze, to develop on pasture, to come toward an ATV for feed, or to come toward a person on horseback. In her operation, the cattle are bred and then turned out to graze.
“We want these cattle developing on grass. We want those in-utero calves to be developing on grass,” she said.
Research behind fetal programming suggests that if calves will be expected to grow on grass, they need to develop in-utero on grass.
“We want these heifers functioning the way the ranchers that purchase them want them to be on their ranches,” she said. “Ranchers want cattle out grazing, so that’s what we need to do. They have to come back to Little Timber Farms to do that.”
1231 AJ Rachel Gray.jpg
Rachel Gray