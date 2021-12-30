Gray's commitment drives success at Little Timber Farms

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Rachel Gray does whatever it takes for success for Little Timber Farms, the cattle industry, and her family.

In December, that involved gathering 417 head of developing heifers and shipping them to Chatfield, Minn., for feeding.

Rachel’s commitment to producing a high-quality product also led to many phone calls with customers.

Her desire to help her family even resulted in an airline flight from Bemidji, Minn., to Grand Junction, Colo., where she was met by her husband and stayed at a hotel in Telluride.

Even while she was on vacation, she continued to work with customers and on spreadsheets.

With her husband, Al, and her son, Drew, working at the Ouray Silver Mine, Rachel took a few days away from the ranch to visit them and help them drive home to Blackduck, Minn., for Christmas.

“I double-checked that everything was going good with the heifers, and I said, ‘I can come out here to Colorado,’” she said.

It was a bit of a process to reach Grand Junction, but nothing that Rachel couldn’t handle.

She received a half-hour ride from Little Timber Farms to the Bemidji Regional Airport. From there, she flew to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and then on to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Finally, she took a plane to the Grand Junction Regional Airport, where her husband picked her up and gave her a ride to his hotel.

“It was a little bit of an adventure getting there and through airport security,” she said. “I would love to say, ‘I’m not working,’ but I’ve been making phone calls.”