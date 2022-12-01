Hardings beginning to build registered Red Angus herd

MCHENRY, N.D. – Logan and Chelsey Harding are building a future on their ranch in Eddy County where they raise commercial SimAngus and are beginning a registered Red Angus herd.

“We have a predominantly Red Angus-based herd and we’ll use some Simmental bulls to get SimAngus cross calves – that is our main goal,” Logan said.

In addition, they have raised a few colts from registered Quarter Horses, and are expecting five colts next April.

Logan grew up on his parents’ ranch a few miles away, and ranching was something he always wanted to do.

“That has kind of always been the dream,” Logan said. When he was young, he helped his dad with the family’s cow/calf herd. “I’ve always enjoyed that aspect more than anything else.”

After graduating high school, Logan went to the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., where he received a degree in Diesel Mechanics.

Afterwards, Logan worked for John Deere for a year. Then he was offered an opportunity to acquire a herd of his own.

“I had the opportunity to purchase some cattle in 2017, which laid the foundation for our current herd,” he said. Logan ranched with his parents for a few years and then he and Chelsey began their own ranch a few miles away.

Logan’s great-grandfather was the first generation to start farming/ranching in the area.

“Where my cows are right now would be the original place my great-grandfather had,” he said.

Chelsey grew up in Carrington, N.D., about 30 miles from McHenry. Her family had a cattle operation up until she was around 11 years old.

“We still had horses and I was involved with showing Quarter Horses in AQHA competitive breed events,” she said. Chelsey has enjoyed riding horses all her life.

After she graduated high school, she attended the University of North Dakota, later transferring to North Dakota State University and earning a degree in Marketing. While she was still in college, Chelsey met Logan, and they later married and began ranching.

Chelsey has a career off the ranch as an insurance agent for Nodak Insurance in Jamestown, N.D., which is about 45 miles away from the ranch. A big part of her job is farm insurance, which she enjoys.

One of Chelsey’s favorite times of year is calving. She enjoys helping calve and tagging. Calving begins in February and usually lasts until April.

Throughout the region, it has been an unusual year weather-wise. Coming off a dry year in 2021, there was good moisture this year in the spring. The moisture helped the Harding’s hay crops grow well and they put up a good amount of hay this summer.

“We had a much better hay crop this year than last, but we used every bale last year,” Logan said, adding they also grew silage corn and some grain corn for supplementing the cow herd. “This year, we baled some corn stalks, and I am glad we did.”

Between the middle of April and mid-May, the ranch received about 16 inches of rain/snow.

In June, heavy rainstorms left pockets of water in fields and soft, muddy soils behind.

“The weather turned very tricky, and we got about seven inches of rain in a very short amount of time,” he said. “We had the most rain we’ve had at one time this summer in June, and since then, there has been about a quarter-inch of rain.”

The spigot mostly shut off after June and dry conditions arrived in late summer. In November, the area received quite a bit of snow. The recent cold weather with single-digit temperatures has kept it from melting, which is also unusual for this time of year.

Fortunately, the Hardings brought their cows closer to home just before the November snowfall.

“We beat the weather, and right now, we have about 15 inches of snow,” he said.

It is early for snow that hangs around for more than a few days. In fact, the weather in the area – and most of the state – looks and feels more like January than November.

“This morning it was zero (degrees). We’re abnormally cold for this time of year. But the snow – we haven’t had this much snow this early in a long time,” Logan said.

With the heavy snow, Logan has had to start feeding the calves, cows, bulls and horses.

“In a normal year, I would not have to be feeding until the middle of December or so, so it is a good month early to be feeding,” he said. “We’re going to burn through the feed this year – it will be nip and tuck. We'll see how the spring is.”

During the winter and right now with the snow, Logan is up at daylight to feed his cow herd and Red Angus bulls.

“I like to feed right away in the day. Most everything runs like a (total mixed ration) through the wagon. We try to grind all the hay and obviously have silage and mix that,” he said.

Logan feeds the cows in bunks and uses some large tires to feed the others.

“We usually have the cows split up, the young cows and the first and second cut heifers are on their own,” he said. “The mature cows get fed separately, so we try to feed them in the fields most of the time, especially if the weather is nice.”

In their winter fields at home, the cow herd is fed away from the yards. They get good exercise and need to walk a ways to get water.

“Right now, I’m still breaking water for one bunch and then the rest are drinking out of the Ritchie fountains we have,” Logan said. Their Ritchie automatic waterers provide fresh water to their cattle, and the cows will have access to those waterers all winter.

On the ranch, calves were weaned the first week in October.

“We’ll feed those calves until about January and then we’ll market those,” he said. “We save some heifers for replacements. How many? That depends (on conditions). Last year, we kept 32, and some years, 100.”

The Hardings marketed some bred heifers this fall and plan to sell more this winter.

Chelsey said they have been very busy around the ranch with the weather conditions.

“When it gets like this, it gets pretty hectic around here,” she said.

Because Chelsey works full-time as an insurance agent, and Logan operates the ranch around the clock, they don’t get away very often.

“We don’t venture too far from home, but we usually try and take maybe one trip a year. This year we have decided we are going to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo in December,” she said.

In the summer, they try to get out to Medora to go trail riding and watch the musical and they like to go camping when possible.

The Hardings are members of the North Dakota Farm Bureau Association and the American Red Angus Association, which keeps records on their registered herd.

Thank you to Logan and Chelsey Harding for allowing our readers to follow along with their operation over the coming months. We wish them the best of success!