Hardings busy in January with marketing, bull sale

MCHENRY, N.D. – The winter weather was unseasonably mild through the first half of January in the east central region of the state, but since temperatures didn’t rise above freezing, heavy snow was still hanging around at the Harding ranch.

The milder weather, however, has helped Logan and Chelsey Harding, who raise registered Red Angus and commercial Sim-Angus cattle, finish projects around the ranch this month and prepare for February calving.

“We have been enjoying the nice weather that we’ve been having. It makes everything much easier to accomplish around the ranch,” Chelsey said. “We haven’t really had any snow melt – it has gotten close to 30 degrees, but not warm enough to actually melt the snow.”

The Hardings worked their heifers and cows on Sunday, Jan. 15, to prepare them for calving season, which starts next month.

“All the cows and heifers are doing well and are in really good shape, which we like to see going into calving season,” she said. “We just worked them today. We have calves coming in about a month, so we like to pour them and also give them Multimin, asupplemental source of trace minerals, as well as a vitamin A, D, and E shot.”

They have been using Multimin consistently for the last two years.

“It seems like it actually does make a difference in the cows,” Chelsey said.

Working cows takes more than one or two people, and Chelsey and Logan are grateful to have family and friends who live close by and are willing to come and help out when needed. In turn, they do the same for others.

“We had six people that were able to help us, which makes it go quite a bit faster and smoother,” she said. “We are fortunate to have family and great friends that live close by.”

With the bred heifer market improving, the Hardings decided to sell some of their Red Angus bred heifers in the Twedt Red Angus bull sale. The sale is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 7. The ranch is located at 2061 95th Ave NE in McHenry.

“About a week ago, we sorted off 20 of our bred heifers that we are selling in the Twedt Red Angus bull sale,” she said. “The bred heifers were all AI’d to STRA Relentless. We haven’t sold AIs in the past, but we decided to this year, and the bred heifer market looks to be fairly good right now.”

In addition to those projects, the Hardings are preparing to market their steers at the end of January. The steers had their shots and were poured with Clean-Up pour-on insecticide last fall.

“This warm weather has allowed them to gain pounds faster and they are looking good. We have been feeding them twice a day,” she said.

It is also an exciting time of the year with bull sales in full swing, and the Hardings always plan on going to a few of them and seeing the registered bull offerings for the 2023 breeding season.

“This time of year is also bull sale season, which we really enjoy. We typically go to five or six sales, depending on what we need for bulls,” Chelsey said. “Recently, we have started raising a few of our own bulls and keeping them back, so this year we won’t need to buy as many as we have in the past.”

As calving season is coming in February, the Hardings are making plans to begin preparing their barns and equipment needed for the season so that calving runs as smoothly as possible.

“Within the next couple of weeks, we will start to prepare for calving season by bedding the barns, getting the calf shelters in place, and making any repairs to fencing/barns,” she said.

The Hardings like to have everything in place well before the first calf is on the ground, and they want their new moms, the bred heifers, to be familiar with the barn before they calve.

“We usually start putting our bred heifers into pole barns earlier than they need to be so they get used to being in the barn,” Chelsey said. “Usually, the first couple nights they are inside they are a bit restless. It also just gets them used to being handled some by us, as well, so they are a little quieter when it’s actually time for them to calve.”

The Hardings have had a very busy January so far, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future with marketing steers, going to bull sales, and calving coming on soon.

“This time of year seems to be busy, but it’s also an exciting time waiting for our 2023 calf crop to arrive,” Chelsey concluded.