MCHENRY, N.D. – After another cold snap in late February, Logan and Chelsey Harding were busy finding some relief from calving their Red Angus herd in the bitter cold.
Temperatures the last week of February dropped to the single digits and even plummeted to well below zero.
“There are quite a few calves coming this morning (Friday, Feb. 24) and it is 29 degrees below zero,” Chelsey said, noting that their barns were filled with cow/calf pairs. “We hope it warms up.”
Logan has been diligently calving, feeding animals, and working to move some cow/calf pairs that had already spent time in the barn off to other areas nearby. That leaves more room in the barns for the new calving moms.
“We use two barns for calving and the wood barn stays really warm, and it is not bad in the pole barn. Our barns are pretty warm on these bitter cold nights,” Logan said.
By the last weekend of February, there was another turnaround in the weather, and temperatures climbed into the 30s and were expected to stay mild for the first week in March.
“It is 15 and sunny right now (Feb. 27), and it is supposed to get up to around 30 today,” Logan said. It was 9 a.m., and he had already had three calves born, and he was in the middle of feeding cattle. “Calving has been pretty demanding, especially with the cold temperatures.”
The cows Logan moved into the hilly area during the cold snap were mature cows with their calves, and he moved first-calf heifer/calf pairs into another area when he started running out of room in the barns.
“I moved some there during the cold. I didn't really have a choice, so I moved probably 15 yesterday (Feb. 26) and I’ll probably move 20 today,” he said. “Both areas have good windbreak shelters and calving shelters, and all the pairs are doing really well.”
The area for the first-calf heifers and their calves also has a little barn that they can run in and out of.
Every day, Logan rises early and heads straight to the barns.
“If there are new calves, I will take care of them first and then start feeding in the morning,” he said. “Sometimes I don’t finish feeding until afternoon, and sometimes I feed all the way through and get done. It just depends on what is going on.”
All the cattle on the ranch remain on mostly the same rations, except for extra supplementation for various reasons.
“I kind of utilize a few more grass hay bales here and there this time of year just to make it easier and faster for me to feed bulls and others, but everything is pretty much the same,” he said, adding that the bulls are out a ways from the main ranch.
But Logan is glad to have a heated shop for the feed wagon to keep the equipment starting on double-digit below zero cold mornings.
“Luckily, everything’s been running really well for us,” he said.
With the bitter cold, combined with calving, feeding, and moving calves out of barns to open areas with fresh straw, not a lot of calves were able to get tagged.
“I’ve moved a lot of calves (out of the barns) and I didn’t tag many calves that I kicked out because when it’s so cold, it causes their ears to freeze, so I have a lot of tagging to catch up on,” he said.
There are around 135 calves on the ground already at the Harding ranch, including five sets of twins, and Logan is expecting many more through March.
The cows were due to calve Feb. 12, and the AI heifers were due Feb. 20.
“The heifers were done by (Feb. 18) with calving, except for one, which is normal for us,” Logan said.
All the calves are doing well – jumping around during the day and getting out of the wind at night.
“The calves are doing fine – the little buggers know to get out of the wind and go in the shelters or get behind windbreaks at night,” he said.
Logan enjoys calving – seeing how a calf turns out after a cow was bred to a certain bull through AI – although calving season is a lot of hard work on the ranch.
“It’s fun calving, but it can get hectic when you’re out there by yourself. Sure, it is a lot of work, but it is also rewarding,” he said. “It is always fun to see (the result of) new matings or calves from a new bull. I like a good-sized calf. The normal calf we have probably ranges from 85-100 pounds, with most of them weighing around 90 pounds.”
When Logan was young on his parents’ ranch, he liked helping his dad with calving.
“I have done this my whole life. I’ve probably been pretty active in this since I was 6 or 7 years old,” he said.
The Hardings raise all their own feed, so it will be planting time in another couple of months.
“We’ll plant corn silage, grain corn, and probably some millet this spring. We have hayfields and are planning to seed a quarter of new alfalfa this year,” he said.
The Hardings have gone through quite a few hay bales through the bitter cold and snow-filled winter, although there have been some warmer days in February. Fortunately, there was little to no snow during the last cold snap, and the Hardings hope it stays that way.
“I think we’re doing okay (with feed supplies). I’m doing a little bit better than I expected to be right now, so I think things will be fine as long as it’s not a late spring,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chelsey has been busy with her work at Nodak Insurance.
“I have been busy with crop insurance. The next couple weeks will be pretty consumed with that. March 15 is the deadline for coverages to be submitted for the 2023 crop year,” Chelsey said. “I am also still doing farm and ranch reviews, which I’m hoping to have mostly wrapped up by April 1.”
Logan is preparing for the busy March ahead.
“We’re just a little over a third done with calving now and March will be another busy month,” Logan concluded.