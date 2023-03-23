MCHENRY, N.D. – With snowstorms and strong winds coming through the area over the past week, coupled with milder conditions other days, Logan and Chelsey Harding have been calving in “up and down” weather. There have been some days of sunshine and normal temperatures for this time of year, days of cloudy skies and light snow, along with a blizzard that blew through the state for a couple of days.

“It is actually nice out today (March 12), and it’s sunny. It is probably 20 degrees or so out, and it looks like it is supposed to stay in the 20s all week, so it won’t be too bad,” Logan said.

For much of the morning, Logan had been busy moving the snow that had filled back in cleared areas overnight in order to reach the hay to feed the Red Angus cows. In addition, the strong winds on March 10-11 that gusted to 40-50 miles per hour had created higher snowdrifts that were tough to get around.

“I pushed snow for a couple hours this morning before I did anything. It is hard to say how much snow fell in this recent snowstorm because of the wind, but I would say 10 inches,” he said. “The storm came from the southeast and that is bad here at the ranch because it fills everything in.”

Logan has been busy calving and feeding virtually around the clock over the past weeks. He hasn’t been getting a lot of sleep with having to move snow before chores in the day.

“The last few days have been pretty busy to say the least,” he said. “All the cow/calves and other cattle are doing well, so far. I guess we’ll probably get a few thick calves here the next couple days, but that’s pretty normal. We haven’t had any more twins.”

But Logan said he had been calving in warm weather when the blizzard hit March 10-11.

“It was in the high 20s at the time, so everything got nice and wet. Of course, all the calves could go in and everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Chelsey’s mares had a foal on March 10, and Chelsey stayed over at the barn at her parents’ place to watch and make sure she was okay.

“The mare foaled on Friday night at about midnight. This is our first of five foals we are expecting this year. We have a heated barn at my parents’ place, so that is where she foaled in,” Chelsey said.

Just like in 2022, it will probably be a late spring this year, Logan said. Last April, cattle producers were calving in two blizzards, one severe. Hopefully, this April will have milder weather.